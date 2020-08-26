Unlock 4.0: Delhi Metro prepares SOP to start service, these facilities will not be available when the operation starts…

Delhi Metro Reopening News: The fourth phase of unlock (Unlock 4.0) is going to start from September 1 amidst the havoc of Corona released in the country. After the lockdown, the government is gradually giving relief through unlock. According to the reports, in the fourth phase of Unlock (Unlock-4), the government is preparing to relax some more. At the same time, there is also the question in the minds of the people that whether the Delhi Metro will be started in this phase of unlock? So let us tell you that the Delhi Metro is ready to follow the Corona Virus guidelines and is awaiting permission to start the services. Also Read – Delhi Coronavirus Update: CM Kejriwal convenes an emergency meeting regarding the growing cases of Corona in Delhi

If the Metro service starts, during this period, facilities such as signs on seats and platforms, auto top-up of smart cards will also be provided to passengers to follow the rules of social distancing. Along with this, there will be a complete ban on cases, transactions, tokens and parking. Let us know that the services of Delhi Metro have been suspended since March 22, the day the public curfew was imposed in view of Corona virus.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) prepared by DMRC states, 'All transactions for recharge of cards will be through cashless mode, no tokens will be allowed for travel, only smart card / QR codes will be allowed. Tickets will not be able to be purchased by giving cash through the machine.

At the same time, DMRC is training its employees regarding compliance with the Corona virus safety norms and is also emphasizing on ways to make the journey safe for passengers. Officials said that Delhi Metro is preparing to manage the passengers according to the safety guidelines, along with putting social distance stickers on the seats and platforms to measure the temperature of passengers.

Officers are working on the guidelines to ensure that social security norms are applicable whenever passengers arrive. To boost e-transactions, Delhi Metro on August 19 announced a new facility under which passengers can auto-top their smart cards at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gate. Officials said that this new smart card is available to customers through the ‘Autop’ app, which has been developed specifically for this purpose.