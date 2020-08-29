Unlock 4.0: During the journey in the metro, the rules will be heavy, you may have to pay more fines than before.

Delhi Metro Reopening News: After the fast growing Corona cases in the country, the government announced the lockdown in the last March. After this, the central government has slowly relaxed through Unlock. The fourth phase of Unlock (Unlock 4) is going to start from 1 September. In such a situation, the question is in everyone’s mind that in which things the government will give concessions. According to the reports, the metro may start in Delhi from 1 September and DMRC is ready to operate following the Corona Virus guidelines and it is just waiting for permission from the government to start services. Also Read – Lockdown New Guidelines: Weekend Lockdown ended, all shops in this state will now be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays

Let us know that the service of Delhi Metro has been stopped since 22 March. Right from the beginning of the unlock in the country, other public transport was allowed with conditions and exemptions, but the service of the metro has been discontinued till now. According to the report of Hindustan Times, the journey of the metro in the Corona period can be quite different than before. Traveling without a face mask, sitting on an empty seat for the purpose of social distancing, spitting and spreading dirt can be very expensive for the passengers.

The Hindustan Times quoted DMRC officials as saying that commuters could be fined heavily for violating the Corona-related rules when the Metro was introduced. Officials said that now the penalty in the metro can start from Rs 500 for those violating the rule for the first time and on repeat this penalty can be much higher.

The meeting, convened by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday, decided on the new protocol for the metro (when the service would be restored) and was attended by senior officers of the CISF and Delhi Police.

Let us know that if the Metro service starts, then during this time, facilities like signs on seats and platforms, auto top-up of smart cards will also be provided to passengers to follow the rules of social distancing. Along with this, there will be a complete ban on cases, transactions, tokens and parking. Let us know that the services of Delhi Metro have been suspended since March 22, the day the public curfew was imposed in view of Corona virus.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) prepared by DMRC states, ‘All transactions for recharge of cards will be through cashless mode, no tokens will be allowed for travel, only smart card / QR codes will be allowed. Tickets will not be able to be purchased by giving cash through the machine.

At the same time, DMRC is training its employees regarding compliance with the Corona virus safety norms and is also emphasizing on ways to make the journey safe for passengers. Officials said that Delhi Metro is preparing to manage the passengers according to the safety guidelines, along with putting social distance stickers on the seats and platforms to measure the temperature of passengers.

Officers are working on the guidelines to ensure that social security norms are applicable whenever the passengers arrive. To boost e-transactions, Delhi Metro on August 19 announced a new facility under which passengers can auto-top their smart cards at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gate. Officials said that this new smart card is available to customers through the ‘Autop’ app, which has been developed specifically for this purpose.