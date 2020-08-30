Unlock 4.0 Full Details Guidelines List: Social programs are allowed with these conditions from September 1, see Unlock Phase 4 Key

Unlock 4.0 Full Guidelines List: The Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued guidelines for Unlock-4. Under this, Metro Rail will be allowed to operate in a phased manner from September 7, while social, political and religious programs will be allowed from September 21 with a maximum limit of 100 persons. Also Read – Unlock 4 Guidelines for Schools: Unlock-4: Students of class 9 to 12 can go to school voluntarily, know what is the new rule

New Guidelines of School College in Unlock 4.0

Schools, colleges, other educational institutions will remain closed till 30 September. However, some exemption has been given for the students of class IX to XII. The Home Ministry said in an important directive that the state governments will not impose any local lockdown outside the barred areas without consulting the Center.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that after extensive discussion with the States and Union Territories, it has been decided that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till September 30 for students and regular classroom activity.

Online or distance learning will be allowed and encouraged. The ministry said that up to 50 percent teaching, non-teaching staff in states and union territories can be called to schools for online teaching, tele-counseling.

As per the guidelines, in schools located outside the detached area, students from class IX to class 12 may be allowed to go to school on a voluntary basis to seek guidance from their teachers.

IN Unlock 4.0 Social Acadmic Events Allowed

To tackle the Corona virus epidemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the implementation of a nationwide lockdown from 25 March and was extended in a phased manner till 31 May.

The unlock (exit from lockdown) process in the country began on June 1 with the re-opening of commercial, social, religious and other activities in a systematic manner.

According to the guidelines issued for unlock-4 by the Ministry of Home Affairs, social, political, religious programs will be allowed from September 21 with a maximum limit of 100 persons.

According to the guidelines, however, it would be necessary to wear masks, follow social distance, thermal scanning and wash hands or use a sanitizer in such programs.

Permission to organize political and other programs has been given before the Bihar Assembly elections. Assembly elections are proposed in Bihar in October-November.

New Guidelines of Cinema halls- Air theaters and Park

According to them cinema halls, swimming pools, amusement parks, theaters and similar places will remain closed and international air travel will be postponed, except for travel approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to the guidelines, open-air theaters will be allowed to open from September 21.

In consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Railways will allow the operation of the metro rail from September 7 in a systematic manner.

The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in this regard.

Sources said that the SOP for running metro trains has already been publicized and it will be discussed with the metro companies through a video conference on September 1 by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and it will be finalized.

Sources said that all suggestions will be considered in the video conference and after that the SOP will be finalized.

Coronavirus Lockdown extended in containment zones

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that Unlock 4 will be effective from September 1 and will be effective till September 30. The new guidelines are based on the feedback received from states and union territories, and extensive discussions have been held with the concerned central ministries and departments.

Skills or entrepreneurship training will be allowed in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

The lockdown will be strictly enforced till 30 September in the restricted areas.

There will be no restriction on inter-state and inter-state activity of goods. No separate permission, approval, e-permit will be required for such activities.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that persons over 65 years of age, people with serious illnesses, pregnant women and children below 10 years of age are advised to stay indoors, except for essential needs and for health purposes.