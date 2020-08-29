Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: Schools, colleges will be closed across the country till 30th September. Know all the big things of Unlock 4

Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: The Government of India has announced the guidelines for ‘Unlock 4’ which will be in force till 30 September on Saturday. It has been said in the guidelines that the governments of the State / Union Territory shall not impose lockdown at any local level except the Containment Zone without consulting the Central Government. Also Read – Unlock 4 Guidelines released, Metro will run from September 7, these discounts will be available from 21

Apart from this, the Central Government has said that after consultation with the MHA by the Ministry of Government Housing and Urban Affairs / Ministry of Railways, Metro Rail will be allowed to operate in a systematic manner from 7th September. At the same time social / educational / sports / entertainment / cultural / religious / political ceremonies and other congregation will be allowed from September 21 with a maximum capacity of 100 persons.

Ministry of Home Affairs issued guidelines for Unlock-4;

Metro Rail will be allowed to operate in a phased manner from September 7.

Social, political, religious programs with a maximum limit of 100 persons will be allowed from 21 September.

Schools, colleges, other educational institutions will remain closed till 30 September.

After intense discussion with the states and union territories, it has been decided that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes will remain closed for students till September 30.

Online / distance learning will continue to be allowed and encouraged.

In states, union territories up to 50 percent of teaching, non-teaching staff can be called to schools for work related to online teaching, tele-counseling.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, international flights (except in some special cases) will still remain closed.

