Unlock 4.0 in Delhi: Raunak will return to Delhi’s pubs and bars, permission to open from this day, but now these rules will have to be accepted

Delhi Unlock 4.0: Coronavirus cases are continuously increasing in the national capital Delhi. At the same time, bars, pubs and clubs in Delhi have been allowed to open from September 9. However, only 50 per cent of the capacity of the bar or pub will be allowed to sit. For which special changes are being made in bars and clubs. Although the first guest at the bar was given a tasting bowl with alcohol, now due to corona infection, a seal pack will now be given in the bottle, which the guest will open himself.

Hotels, restaurants, bars and clubs will be opened in Delhi from 9 September. However, they will be opened on a trial basis till September 30 and the decision will be reviewed. If all goes well, then this decision can be implemented further. However, along with social distancing, the guidelines of the center will have to be completely followed.

Harshal Bhavsar, Head of Food and Beverages, Delhi Taj Hotel, said, "Only 50 per cent of the guests will be allowed to sit, while standing in the bar will not be allowed to drink alcohol, we have removed the seating arrangement in front of the bar counter. Now guests will be able to drink only on the chairs in the bar. "

He told, “Thermal screening will be done before entering the bar, while sanitization machine has also been installed. Only when the temperature is normal will it be allowed to enter the bar. ”

He further added, “Online payment facility was provided in the bar. At the same time, guests can order by scanning the bar code. We will sanitize the glass which the guest will use

Although guest bags will also be disinfected, guests will also be able to measure the temperature without touching it, for which a machine has been installed at the place. In view of social distancing in the bar, proper distance has been made in the seats.

Delhi Disaster Management Authority has also issued SOP in this regard. According to which, only those people in the bar and pub staff will be allowed to work, which will not have any symptoms of corona. With this, only 50 percent of the total capacity will be allowed to sit in bars and pubs. However, bars, pubs and clubs coming into the Containment Zone are currently not allowed to open.