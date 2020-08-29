Unlock 4.0 School Reopen: Will the school open after two days or will it have to wait now, MHA can release guidelines today

Unlock 4.0 School Guidelines: After Karonavirus lockdown, the third phase of unlocking will end after three days and from September 1, Unlock 4.0 will start in the whole country. Now, with only two days left for Unlock 3.0, it is believed that today a new guideline can be released by the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding Unlock 4.0. If the guidelines are issued for the fourth phase of unlock today, then everyone will keep an eye on whether the government allows the opening of school-colleges from September 1. Also Read – Unlock 4.0 From 1 September: Are school-college and train services going to start from 1 September ..?

Significantly, due to the Corona virus crisis, schools have been closed for almost six months in the entire country, due to which there has been a lot of loss of children’s education, there is a lot of hope that the government will now reopen the school from September. So that the course can be completed in time. At this time, teachers all over the country are worried about how this year’s celebrations will be completed if the school is closed for more days. Also Read – Unlock 4.0: SOP ready to start service, these facilities will not be available on commencement of operations …

Explain that Unlock 4.0 is the fourth and final phase of unlock in the country, so it is expected that in this phase major changes will be seen in many areas including school colleges. Many states have planned to start senior classes first in the process of school college reopen. Meanwhile, many states have gradually moved towards reopening schools. The Karnataka government has announced that schools will be opened in the state from October. Also Read – School Reopening News in Hindi: When will the schools be opened? Union Education Minister gave this answer …

At the same time, some states have moved towards Unlock 4.0. On Friday, the Jharkhand government released a guideline regarding Unlock 4. Now it has to be seen that what things the central government gives in the country from September 1, and what things will still remain the ban.