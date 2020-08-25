Unlock 4.0: Schools and colleges to open from September 1! What will be open, what will be closed?

Unlock 4.0: Schools and colleges across the country have been closed for 5 months due to the ongoing lockdown due to Coronavirus. With Unlock 3.0 ending on 31 August, it is expected that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) may take a decision on reopening schools under Unlock 4.0 soon. Guidelines are also likely to be issued by the end of this month. Also Read – School Reopen News in Hindi: What schools and colleges will open from September 1 in Unlock 4.0? Know what is the latest information

If sources are to be believed, the central government is not even considering opening schools in Unlock 4.0. However, some states are suggesting to open higher educational institutions. In such a situation, it is not possible to open schools, but all colleges and universities including IIT-IIM can be allowed to open. It is possible that some states continue to ban educational activities even in higher educational institutions.

Unlock 4.0 Know what Deepawali will be, what will remain closed

Metro operations can be allowed in Delhi from September 1 itself. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a statement on Sunday, saying that whenever the government gives instructions, it is ready to restore operations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also said on Sunday that he has requested the Central Government that now the situation in Corona is getting fine here, that is why the metro should be allowed to run in a phased manner.

Air traffic is likely to be completely normal by Diwali. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said that by then the central government will allow more flights from places like Mumbai, Kolkata, which will also increase the number of passengers.

Filing of advertisements of films in Delhi-NCR is also expected to begin soon. Keep in mind that on 23 August, the Central Government had issued detailed guidelines for shooting for TV-films. The use of face mask and physical distancing is mandatory in the guidelines, it will not be applicable to actors.

After this, there is talk of preparing detailed guidelines for opening of the cinema hall. Once the guidelines are out in a few days, cinema halls can open with conditions. According to sources, guidelines are being prepared to open the cinema hall with the opinion of the Health Ministry and it is in the final stage.