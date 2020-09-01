Unlock 4.0 starts today, what will be open and who will not be allowed – know everything

Unlock 4.0: Unlock 4.0 (Unlock 4.0) has started from today ie 1st September, amid the ongoing Corona crisis in the country. The lockdown was announced in the last March to reduce the spread of corona virus epidemic. After this, the exercise to bring the country back on track through Unlock in a phased manner continues. The central government released the Unlock 4 guidelines 2 days ago. After the guidelines issued by the government, the question will be in the mind of each one of us about what will change from today on entering the third to fourth phase of unlock. Also Read – Coronavirus Vaccine AstraZeneca: Good news from US, corona vaccine reached in third phase

According to the Unlock 4 Full Guidelines, 100 people have been allowed to join social, educational, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political programs and other gatherings from today. During this time, it will be necessary to use masks, social distancing, thermal screening and sanitizers. Also Read – Corona: Section 144 in Noida applicable till September 30, all schools, colleges will also remain closed

In the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding the unlock, it has been said that the state and union territories will not be able to impose lockdown at any local level except the Containment Zone without consulting the Central Government. Earlier, the Center had given discounts to the states for this. At the same time, schools, colleges and other educational institutions will remain closed till 30 September. Also Read – About 43 percent cases of Kovid-19 in India, only from these three states, deaths are also highest

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, unlock-4 will be effective from 1 September and will continue till 30 September. The new guidelines are based on the feedback received from states and union territories, and extensive discussions have been held with the concerned central ministries and departments. The lockdown will be strictly enforced until 30 September at Content Zones. There will be no restriction on people’s inter-state and inter-state activity of goods. No separate permission, approval, e-permit will be required for such activities.

Who will get permission in Unlock-4 and what will remain closed? (Served allowed, convicted not)

– From today onwards there will be no restriction on the inter-state and inter-state activity of goods.

– No separate permission, approval or e-permit will be required for such activities.

– At the same time, Metro Rail has been allowed to start in a phased manner from 7 September.

– Along with this, social, political, religious programs have been allowed from September 21 with a maximum limit of 100 persons.

– Schools, colleges and other educational institutions have been kept closed till 30 September.

– Permission for online / distance learning will continue and will be encouraged.

– In states, union territories up to 50 percent of teaching, non-teaching staff can be called to schools for work related to online teaching, tele-counseling.

– As per the guidelines, in schools located outside the Kontence Jones, students from ninth grade to 12th can be allowed to go to school on a voluntary basis to seek guidance from their teachers.

– Cinema halls, swimming pools, international flights (except in some special cases) will still remain closed.

– International air travel will be suspended, except for travel approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

– From 21 September, open air theaters will be allowed to be opened.

– Activities will be restricted in cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theaters (except open air theater) and such places.

Corona growing rapidly in the country

The number of corona infects in the country has risen sharply to over 36 lakh. According to the data released on Monday by the Health Ministry, in the last 24 hours, 78 thousand 512 new cases of corona were reported in the country and 971 people lost their lives. With this, now the number of corona infected in the country has gone up to 36,21,246, whereas, till now 64,469 people have become victims of this deadly virus. There are 7,81,975 active cases in the country and 27,74,802 people have been discharged from hospital after treatment.

Religious places to open in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government decided on Monday to open a religious site under ‘Unlock Four’, but interstate movement of government buses will not be allowed.

Weekly lockdown ends in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana

Weekly lockdown has now been abolished in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that there will no longer be a lockdown in the state on Sunday. It has been terminated. At the same time, Haryana Minister Anil Vij said that the lockdown of Monday and Tuesday in the state has been abolished.

Night curfew ends in Chandigarh

Chandigarh administration on Monday announced that the night curfew is being removed from the city. An official release said that this decision has been taken in compliance with the central government guidelines under ‘Unlock 4’. In the wake of the Kovid-19 pandemic, there was curfew in the city from 10 am to five in the night.

Hotels will open in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government on Monday lifted the ban on movement of people and goods between different districts and gave many more relief, including increasing the presence of people in its offices, as well as the general shutdown (lockdown) implemented in the state due to Kovid-19 by 30 September. Extended. As per the guidelines issued by the government, hotels and lodges will be able to operate at full capacity from September 2, but schools, colleges, theaters and swimming pools will remain closed till September 30.

