Unlock 4.0: Why is the fourth phase of unlock, which comes into effect from September 1, is the most important? Learn why …

Unlock 4.0 News: Corona's havoc in the country continues to grow. In India, more than 34 lakh people have been infected with the Coronavirus, whereas, more than 62 thousand people have lost their lives so far. Meanwhile, from September 1, the fourth phase of Unlock (Unlock 4.0) is going to start, which is considered to be the most important of the last three phases. Unlock-4 means that many activities will resume from September 1, but Corona is not taking the name of the havoc. Now more than 70 thousand cases are being exposed daily in the country. In such a situation, it will be very challenging to stop its spread.

JEE (Main) engineering entrance exam will be conducted across the country from September 1-6. At the same time, NEET to be held for medical college will be held on 13 September. In addition, colleges and universities will conduct their final year examinations, as determined by the UGC. Therefore, suddenly a lot of activities will start simultaneously from September.

Since the examinations have not been postponed and there is no chance of postponement of examinations now, the capacity of public transport, which was working with minimum capacity till Unlock-3, has to be increased. With which the candidates will be able to reach their centers easily and on time.

Demand for starting local and metro

However, the Ministry of Home Affairs has not yet issued guidelines for Unlock 4.0 Guideline and many states are in favor of restarting metro trains and local trains. Once these services are started, it will be very important to monitor that all the guidelines related to Corona are properly followed. However it will be quite challenging.

Educational activities will begin

It is unlikely that the central government will decide to reopen educational institutions like the first three phases. But the conditions will change in Unlock-4. Teachers and other employees may be asked to report on duty. In some states they will take online classes from schools. Additionally, many schools are central to these national-level entrance examinations. Therefore, educational activities will start in some way from September.

‘No restrictions on border’

The Ministry of Home Affairs has recently asked all the states to ensure that there is no restriction on the movement of persons and goods within a state and from one state to another during the current process of relaxation of lockdown. The letter said that any such ban would be a direct violation of the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Therefore, states have to be allowed to go from one state to another state of any dilemma.

Corona has reached the peak!

The number of new COVID-19 cases per day in the country reached an all-time high in the last week of August. Although the recovery rate is also increasing. The number of tests conducted every day has also broken all records. Now increasing the number of trials is the focal point of India’s COVID-19 strategy. The sooner the case is diagnosed, the easier it becomes to stop the infection. Therefore, despite the increasing number of cases, the Ministry of Health is saying that the situation is not serious, as the number of deaths has come down. It should be seen how the strategy works among the activities resumed in September.