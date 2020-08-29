Unlock 4.0: Will local train services and Metro start from September 1, know what the state wants

Unlock 4.0: Corona’s havoc in the country continues to grow. In India, more than 34 lakh people have been infected with Coronavirus, whereas, more than 62 thousand people have lost their lives so far. Meanwhile, the fourth phase of Unlock (Unlock 4.0) is going to start from the upcoming September 1. In such a situation, the question is in everyone’s mind that in which things the government will give concessions. Also Read – This state government has released Unlock 4.0 guidelines, will open hotel-lodge, know what will be closed and what will be closed

According to the reports, the metro may start in Delhi from 1 September and DMRC is ready to operate following the Corona Virus guidelines and it is just waiting for permission from the government to start services. At the same time, the demand for resuming local train services is also increasing. Local or suburban trains are lifelines for those working from other districts in Mumbai and Kolkata. The services of these trains have been closed since last March.

After the gradual easing of lockdown, work has started, but due to lack of local operations, those passengers who have to go to office every day have to struggle a lot. In such a situation, there is a demand for starting these trains.

What is the demand of states

Maharashtra: Central Railway, which operates the local in Mumbai, is fully ready to start the Mumbai Local for the general public from September 1. It is awaiting the permission of the state government and railway officials. Let us know that local services are going on since July 1 for essential services.

West Bengal: The West Bengal government has requested the Railway Board to resume local train services. The state will allow flights from six cities – Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, Ahmedabad, which it had already banned.

Delhi: The AAP-led Delhi government has been demanding to restart the Delhi Metro since last month. DMRC officials prepared a social distancing SOP in advance, which is now being revised.

State governments want to resume local train services, but it is difficult to monitor whether proper social distancing is being maintained within coaches.