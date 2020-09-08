Unlock 4 Bihar: Schools to be opened in Patna from September 21, this big relief given in Bihar with conditions

Unlock 4.0 Bihar: The term of lockdown in Bihar has ended. All the activities have been allowed outside the Containment Zone under the guidelines issued for Unlock-4. All the sub-divisional officers, block officers, zonal officers and police stations have been instructed for effective implementation. Also Read – Covid-19 Unlock Alert: See these reports before traveling in Unlock 4.0, otherwise it may be a corona victim

Patna’s DM Kumar Ravi has issued an order to open educational institutions for students from class 9th to 12th in the district from September 21.Unlock 4.0 Regarding this order has been issued by the DM, under which permission has been given to start all activities outside the containment zone under the guideline smoothly. Also Read – Unlock 4.0 starts today, what will be open and who will not be allowed – know everything

Unlock 4.0 As per the permission given in, up to 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff in educational institutions will have to come to the educational institution from September 21 for online class / tele counseling and related work. Under this new order, students from ninth to twelfth can meet the teachers of the school, but for this it will be necessary to get the permission of the parents. Also Read – Unlock 4 in Uttar Pradesh: Metro will start on 7th in UP, theaters will open from 21; Schools will remain closed

According to Patna DM, schools, colleges, educational institutions, coaching institutes will be closed for all students till September 30. Under the new order, theaters, swimming pools, parks, theaters will all be closed. However, operation of open theater has been allowed from 21 September. The lockdown implemented at the local level in the time period of opening of shops in Patna will no longer be considered effective, that is, the restrictions on opening shops have now closed.

Schools, colleges, educational institutions, coaching will remain closed till 30 September, on the other hand, a maximum of 100 persons have been allowed in religious, political, sports programs, which will remain from 21 September. Under the new rules, a maximum of 100 people can attend the wedding ceremony, cremation ceremony.

Along with this, 100 persons are allowed to be involved in organizing social, educational, entertainment, cultural, religious, political, sports but during this time it is mandatory to arrange for wearing masks, social distance compliance, thermal scanning, handwash sanitizer etc. Will happen.

Explain that earlier, a maximum of 50 people were allowed to attend the wedding ceremony and maximum 20 people were involved in the cremation, which will remain in force till 20 September. Under the new rules, a maximum of 100 people will be allowed to attend these events from September 21.