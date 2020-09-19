Unlock-4: Buses to open soon from Bihar to Nepal, UP and Jharkhand, preparations being made

Unlock-4: After the process of onlock started, it has now been decided to restore interstate bus services in Bihar soon. Bihar Transport Department has prepared its action plan and now soon the department has taken the initiative to start bus service to UP, Jharkhand and Nepal. For this, the department has also written a letter to the government of UP and Jharkhand. Also Read – Trains will start in Nepal after 7 years of suspension, this will be the first broad-gauge passenger railway service

The department now intends to start operating buses from Bihar to Nepal, Jharkhand, UP to facilitate the commuters. At the same time, it has now been decided to start operating the buses after the Nepal border has started moving. The buses will be operated according to the Corona guidelines. Other directions including social distancing will be strictly followed in buses so that people traveling do not get caught in the corona infection.

Guidelines have to be followed while traveling in the bus

Vehicle owners will have to pay special attention once the bus service starts.

The bus drivers have to wash it every day and get them sanitized after every trip.

The driver and conductor will have to wear clean clothes and masks, globs.

Compliance of social distancing will be ensured at the time of boarding, landing.

Not a single passenger will be taken in addition to the prescribed seat and the driver and conductor will be instructed.

Availability of sanitizer in buses will be ensured.

Wearing a mask while traveling, traveling in a bus without wearing a mask will not be allowed.

Use of paan, khaini, tobacco, gutkha, etc. inside the buses will be prohibited, for doing so, they will have to pay a fine.