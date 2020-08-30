Unlock 4: currently traveling in metro will not be easy, know which protocol will have to be followed

Unlock 4 Guidelines for Delhi Metro: A day after the central government gave the green signal to restore Metro services in Unlock 4.0, the Delhi government said that the list of stations on which services are being restored is being prepared and it will be made public soon. After being shut down for more than five months due to Corona virus or Kovid-19 pandemic, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will restore its services in an orderly manner from September 7, cautious with new guidelines. Delhi Metro services are closed from 22 March. Also Read – Health minister engaged in cleaning after seeing dirt in toilet of COVID-19, cleaned toilet itself

These will be the rules for Delhi Metro

The Delhi government said that tokens will not be used at present for metro travel as there is a high risk of spreading the virus. There will be a system of purchasing smart cards at the stations and passengers will be able to travel only with smart cards. The Delhi government said that digital methods will be used to recharge smart cards. Special care will be taken to keep the distance of one meter between the passengers in the train. It said, "Seat marking will also be done to ensure social distancing." Also, metro staff and civil defense volunteers will be deployed to avoid crowds at the station. Arrangement of sanitizers will be ensured at every station. Wearing a mask will be mandatory. There will be a maximum of three people in the lift. The train will be stopped at stations for a long time, so that people can leave slowly. Entry will be available in a limited number of trains. Token will not be found. Smart card will have to be used only.

The Delhi government said that if a passenger is found to be in violation of the rules, then the DMRC officials and the posted police officers can deduct the challan of the violating passenger. The air condition in the train will be used based on the new guideline, so that the amount of fresh air remains constant in the train. Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said that I am happy that after a long wait, the people of Delhi will be able to travel by metro once again.

He said, “We will ensure that social distancing is maintained in metros. Thermal screening of passengers will be done at all entry points. Tokens will not be issued for travel, passengers can only use smart cards and other digital methods of payment. We will restart the metro services following the Kovid protocol so that the general public does not face any kind of trouble. ” Gehlot said that it will provide a great relief to the people of Delhi. He said, “Just as we successfully restored buses services in Delhi, similarly we will also restore metro service in Delhi taking care of all the rules and precaution.”