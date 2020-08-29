Unlock 4 Guidelines for Schools: Unlock-4: Students of class 9 to 12 can go to school voluntarily, know what is the new rule

Unlock 4 Guidelines for Schools Reopen: Unlock-4 will also have schools and colleges closed, while students of classes 9 to 12 outside the Containment Zone can voluntarily go to their schools to seek guidance from teachers. This information was given in the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Students can do this with the written consent of the parent. Also Read – BIHAR: Congress MLA Ramdev Rai passed away, tossed to Karpoori Thakur in election

The Ministry of Home Affairs also said in its guideline, "Masters of technical or vocational programs in need of research scholars and laboratories like Ph.D. can also be allowed. But its permission will be given only after liaison with the Ministry of Home Affairs of Higher Education Department. Also, this decision will be taken in view of the cases of Kovid-19 in States and Union Territories."

At the same time, lockdown in the Containment Zone will be strictly applicable till 30 September.

Let us know that the Union Home Ministry on Saturday issued guidelines for Unlock-4. Under these guidelines, Metro Rail will be allowed to operate in a phased manner from September 7, while social, political and religious programs will be allowed from September 21 with a maximum limit of 100 persons. Schools, colleges, other educational institutions will remain closed till 30 September. However, some exemptions have been given for students from class nine to 12th.

