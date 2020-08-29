Unlock 4 guidelines released, metro will run from September 7, these discounts will be available from 21

new Delhi: After the lockdown due to Corona virus infection, the Government of India has now announced the guidelines for ‘Unlock 4’ which will remain in force till 30 September. In this, where activities can be started from September 21 with capacities of 100 people in different areas, the metro will start running from September 7, which will take care of important things due to corona infection. Also Read – Union Home Minister Amit Shah recovers, can get leave from AIIMS soon

It has been said in the guidelines that the governments of the State / Union Territory shall not impose lockdown at any local level except the Containment Zone without consulting the Central Government. In unlock 4 All activities will be allowed outside the Containment Zone except the following: – Cinema halls, swimming pools, amusement parks, theaters (except open-air theater) and similar places – International air travel except as permitted by MHA

According to the Government of India, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs / Ministry of Railways will be allowed to operate the metro rail in a systematic manner from September 7, after consultation with MHA. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) / Ministry of Railways (MOR), in consultation with the Union Home Ministry, will be allowed to operate the metro rail in a systematic manner from 7 September.

As per # Unlock4 guidelines, Delhi Metro will resume its services for public from September 7 in a calibrated manner. Further details on the Metro functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once the detailed SOP on Metros is issued: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation
– ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

According to the Government of India guidelines, Unlock4 social, educational, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political work and other circles will be allowed from September 21 with a maximum capacity of 100 persons.