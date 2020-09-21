Unlock 4 Guidelines: Today there will be many concessions, know what will be open and will it still remain closed …

Unlock 4 Guidelines From SEP 21: Unlock 4.0 (Unlock 4.0) has started from 1 September amidst the ongoing corona crisis in the country. The lockdown was announced in the last March to reduce the spread of corona virus epidemic. After this, the exercise to bring the country back on track through Unlock in a phased manner continues. According to the guidelines issued by the central government regarding Unlock 4 on August 29, September 21, that is, people will get many more concessions from today. Also Read – Covid 19 Update: Number of corona infected reached around 55 lakhs in the country, more than thousand deaths in 24 hours

Under Unlock 4 Guidelines, from 21 September i.e. from today, following Corona related guidelines and social distancing, religious, social, political, sports and entertainment related events can be organized. However, more than 100 people will not be allowed during this period.

100 people will now be able to attend the wedding ceremony

In the new guidelines of the Central Government, the number of people attending the wedding ceremony and funeral has also been increased. Earlier only 20 people were allowed to attend the wedding, but now 100 people can join the ceremony by following the rules of social distancing. Wearing masks, following social distance, thermal scanning and hand washing or using a sanitizer will be necessary in such programs.

Open air theater can be opened

Apart from this, open air theaters will also be opened from today. But the cinema hall, swimming pool, amusement park, theater and similar places located in the mall will be closed. Also, international air travel will be postponed, except for travel approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Allowed to open schools with conditions!

At the same time, schools have been opened for students from 9th to 12th class from today. Many states have opened schools, while many have decided to keep it closed till the end of this month. However, in order to go to school, you will need to get permission from the parents in writing.

Strictness will continue in the Containment Zone

According to the government guidelines, there will be strict rules in the container zones. Lockdown will continue in the Containment Zones as before. As of 30 September, no concession has been given in the Containment Zone. At the same time, it is also important in the guidelines that the Center has said that state governments cannot impose lockdowns outside the container zones on their own.