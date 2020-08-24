Unlock 4: Metro trains can start in Delhi from this day, know if the plan to open a school

Metro train and schools Reopening in Delhi: Government is expected to allow Metro train services to be operational in the fourth phase ‘Unlock 4’ of lockdown starting from September 1 but schools and colleges are likely to open in the near future Is not. Bar operators can also be allowed to sell liquor at their counters, but this permission will be given by customers to take it home. So far, permission has not been given to open the bar. Also Read – Abu Yusuf wanted to attack fidayeen in Delhi’s congested area, huge amount of explosive material recovered

An official said that the metro rail services may be allowed to operate from September 1, when the fourth phase of gradual waiver in the Corona virus lockdown will be unlocked. However, the state government concerned will decide on the permission of the operation of the rapid transport network in the states based on the situation of the corona virus epidemic there. Also Read – Rape of Noida girl came to meet Delhi, former acquaintance committed the crime in the flat

Metro services were suspended in March to prevent the spread of the corona virus. Due to this epidemic, more than 31 lakh people have been infected in the country so far. The official said that schools and colleges will not be opened immediately but there is intense discussion on whether higher educational institutions like universities, IITs and IIMs should be allowed to open. Also Read – Fraud of Rs 938.81 crore from SBI: CBI raids in many places including Delhi, Morena

Another official said that the possibility of allowing theaters to open from September 1 is unlikely as it is commercially viable for filmmakers or cinema owners to follow the rules of keeping distance from each other. Will not done.

In the Unlock 4 guidelines, the central government will only mention banned activities, the rest can be restored. According to the official, the state governments can take a final decision on those additional activities that continue to be banned during Unlock 4. Unlock 4 guidelines can be released by the end of this week.

Lockdown will remain strictly in prohibited areas across the country. At present, metro rail services, cinemas, swimming pools, recreational pools, theaters, bars, auditoriums, other auditoriums and other such places are under restricted activities. There is a possibility of ban on social, political activities, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious programs and other conferences next month. The lockdown waiver process was unlocked from June 1.

(input language)