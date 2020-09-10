Unlock-4: Raunak returned in UP, Hotel-Restaurant-Bar will open, Strictness will remain in Containment Zone

Unlock -4: In Uttar Pradesh, except in the constituency zone, the situation has been restored before the lockdown. Now, as before lockdown, general shops will be open till 10 pm and hotel-restaurants and bars can also be opened by 10:30 or 11:00 pm on permission basis. But strictness will still remain in force in the Containment Zone. Also Read – Corona Virus Lockdown: Lockdown will remain in this state on Sunday, this exemption has been given

Lucknow DM Abhishek Prakash said that with the end of Sunday's ban, the system before lockdown has been implemented and the instructions issued by the government will be fully followed. At present, no guidelines have been issued for the weekly markets, so they will not be initiated. Shops will operate in the markets from morning till night, but Kovid guidelines have to be completely followed and it will be mandatory for everyone to wear masks.

Apart from this, he said that it is necessary to have a Kovid help desk in the mall and show room and the complete information of the customers coming here will be recorded. Apart from this, the Quick Response teams formed earlier have been instructed to visit public places and continue to take action against those who do not follow masks and follow social distancing. The ban on multiplexes, cinemas, swimming pools, waterparks etc. will continue for the present.