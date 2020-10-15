Unlock 5.0: No cinema hall nor school-college will open in Patna at present

Unlock 5.0: According to the Central Government’s guideline under Unlock 5, multiplexes, cinema halls, schools and coaching have been opened in the entire country including Bihar since Thursday, but neither multiplex and cinema halls nor school-coaching will open in Patna at present. For this, the state government was supposed to issue an instruction by making SOP, but no such order was issued by the state government late on Wednesday night. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Banking of Patna’s Patna seat will be fierce this time, know the reason

Due to not getting any guideline from the Bihar government, the district administration has not issued any guidelines in this regard, due to which cinema halls and school-coaching did not open in Patna today. Let us know that in September itself, the Central Government had already given the green signal to partially open schools for classes 9 to 12.

In the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry, permission was given to open the cinema hall with a seating capacity of 50 percent from October 15 and after that the preparations were started by the operators to open the multiplex and cinema hall. While sanitizing all parts of the cinema hall, audience screening and other security arrangements were also made. It was hoped that after opening, a good number of visitors will start coming to the hall.

AGM Ratan Singh of P&M Mall, which houses the Cine Police multiplex, said that four days ago, a letter was written to the district administration requesting to issue guidelines for opening the cinema hall. But no order was received from the district administration. Due to this, the hall will not be opened at the moment. All possible steps are being taken by the management to prevent infection and to protect the audience. For this, online booking is being emphasized. Despite all this, the district administration has not given any guidelines or consent so far.