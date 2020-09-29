Unlock 5.0: School-college … Cinema … Tourism, learn from October 1 in Unlock 5 – What discounts can the government give

Unlock 5.0 Guidelines: The lockdown was announced in the past March to reduce the spread of the Corona epidemic. Step by step Unlock The exercise to bring the country back on track once again is continuing. Unlock 5.0 (Unlock 5.0) will be launched in the country from 1 October. With this, now it has started to speculate that what will be opened in this phase of unlock starting from October 1 and which will continue to be banned. Also Read – School Reopen in Unlock 5.0: Schools to open for all classes in Unlock 5.0! Learn what is the government’s plan, this is the biggest bottleneck

People have high hopes for school-college and cinemas. However, in view of the growing case of Corona, there has been a doubt about the opening of the school-college. Meanwhile, schools have been partially opened in many states of the country since September 21, but schools are still closed in most states. It is expected that the government will set some rules in the Unlock 5.0 Key (School-Colleges Reopen in Unlock5) guidelines to open the school college smoothly. At the same time, no guidelines are expected to be issued this time regarding multiplexes and tourism. However, the Mamta Banerjee government of West Bengal has given permission to reopen the cinema halls. Also Read – Unlock 5.0 Expectations: Where can you get discount in Unlock 5.0 starting from October 1, ban on which will continue? Learn everything …

At the same time, as the festive season gets closer, it is expected that the central government can relax many ways to open more activities for the public. Apart from this, more economic activities can also be allowed with social distancing from 1 October. Also Read – Cinema Halls Reopening News: Theaters will open in this state from October 1, these things will have to be taken care of …

School-colleges and educational institutions

School Reopening News in Unlock 5.0: Schools for students from 9th to 12th class have started on a voluntary basis. The same is likely to continue next month. In view of the increasing case of Corona, primary classes are expected to remain closed next month. This can be continued only through online mode. In Unlock 5 Guidelines, however, upper class children can get permission for all classes as before. Many states have opened schools, while many have kept it closed as a precaution. On the other hand, universities and colleges have started entrance examinations and the new academic year can start through online classes.

economic activities

In Unlock 4.0, this month restaurants, malls, salons and gyms were allowed to be resumed. With Unlock 5, more economic activities with social distancing can be expected from October. There are still many types of restrictions in many states, in which relaxation can be expected.

movie theater

Despite several requests from the government by the Multiplex Association of India, the MHA has not given permission to resume theaters, although open-air theaters were allowed to start on 1 September. Amit Khare, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, last month suggested to MHA to arrange seating arrangement in movie theaters. According to the plan, special care will be taken to maintain social distancing in the seats. It is expected that with the precaution, multiplexes can also be allowed to open.

Meanwhile, before the guidelines of the Center, it has been decided to open all theaters in West Bengal from October 1. Apart from this, state music and dance programs and magic shows will also be allowed to open from October 1 with 50 or less people. During this time people will have to follow the rules of social distancing, put on masks and follow other protocols. ‘

tourism

The tourism sector is still struggling to revive itself, the situation may change from October, as Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have opened their doors to tourists with some instructions. Now there will be no need for e-pass to go to Himachal Pradesh, while there is also a discount on corona test and necessary quarantine for going to Uttarakhand. Along with this, some other states can also relax restrictions.

Restaurants and bars to open in Maharashtra

In the most affected state of Corona, Maharashtra has been preparing to open restaurants and bars since the first week of October with restrictions. The lockdown in Maharashtra ends on 30 September and with this the state government has prepared the SOP to reopen the long-closed restaurant. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday that the decision will be taken after finalizing these guidelines. According to the statement, “The state government has prepared the SOP to reopen the restaurant and bar and they have been sent to the concerned people.