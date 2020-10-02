Unlock 5.0 School Reopen: Delhi government’s important decision to open schools, cinemas and swimming pool, know details here

Unlock 5.0 School Reopen News: Delhi Government has taken an important decision amid instructions issued by the Central Government under Unlock 5.0 (Unlock 5.0). In view of the increasing cases of corona in the national capital, the Kejriwal government has said that it has decided to maintain status quo till 31 October on prohibited and permissible activities in the national capital and theaters, theaters and swimming pools in Delhi will not open soon. Also Read – Unlock 5.0 in Jharkhand: All religious places will open in Jharkhand from October 8, but this will be a condition, Durga Puja will be done at home.

As per the order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), these installations will remain closed till further orders. In the order, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev said that permission will be given to open two weekly markets every day in each municipal corporation zone. The order states that all social, educational, entertainment, cultural, religious, political programs as well as other programs and meetings with more people will be prohibited in the city. Also Read – Unlock 5.0 School Reopen: Yogi government’s decision, schools and colleges to be opened in UP from October 15

According to the order, “The situation of Kovid-19 in Delhi has been reviewed and it has been decided that status quo will remain in the national capital till October 31 or next order, whichever is earlier, in respect of prohibited and permitted activities.” ” Also Read – Maharashtra Lockdown 5.0: From this day pub-bars and restaurants will be opened, the government has decided to open schools

It states that a maximum of 50 persons will be allowed to be deposited in marriage-related programs and a maximum of 20 persons will be allowed for the last rites and subsequent rites.

On Wednesday, the Union Home Ministry issued new guidelines to allow more activities outside the prohibited areas. These include opening of theaters, theaters and multiplexes with their seating capacity up to 50 percent from October 15.

States and Union Territories are empowered to decide to reopen schools and coaching institutes after 15 October in a phased manner and to allow social, religious and political ceremonies exceeding the limit of 100 people with certain conditions. The DDMA headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has directed all the District Magistrates and Deputy Commissioners of Police and other concerned officials to strictly follow the authority’s order.

