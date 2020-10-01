Unlock 5.0 School Reopen: Yogi government’s decision, schools and colleges to be opened in UP from October 15

Unlock 5.0 School Reopen UP: Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has issued guidelines for Unlock 5.0, according to which school-colleges will be opened in the state from October 15. According to the advisory of the Union Home Ministry, the UP government has issued a guideline to open school-colleges in the state. Also Read – Maharashtra Lockdown 5.0: From this day pub-bars and restaurants will be opened, the government has decided to open schools

In Uttar Pradesh, after October 15, if schools and colleges are opened in a phased manner, then cinema, theaters and multiplexes can also be operated with 50 percent capacity. Most important in this is that after October 15, 200 people have been allowed for religious, cultural, political and educational activities outside the Containment Zone. With this decision, the way of organizing Durgapuja has been cleared.

In the guidelines issued by the Yogi government of UP, it was said that school colleges can be opened in consultation with management, district administration. Children must obtain written consent from parents to go to school. Apart from this, colleges and higher education institutions will have to run as per the instruction of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.