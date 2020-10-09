Unlock 5.0: Schools opening in these places from October 15, know how the system will be

Unlock 5.0: The Union Education Ministry has issued guidelines regarding opening of schools in the country since October 15 under Unlock 5.0. According to this guideline, after October 15, schools and coaching institutes can be opened in the country in a phased manner. However, the final decision will have to be taken by the respective state governments. Also Read – Delhi Unlock 5.0: All weekly markets will resume in Delhi, CM Kejriwal gave permission, learn new rules

Doon School reopening on October 15

Although the Uttarakhand government has not taken any decision regarding the opening of the school, but the status of the famous Doon School in the capital Dehradun can be opened from October 15. By the way, no final decision has been taken yet. State Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik has said in a statement that the responsibility of stopping the spread of Kovid is not solely that of the school. He said that neither the school management nor the district education department can escape its responsibility. He said that both the school and the authorities would be responsible for the safety of the children. Schools will be responsible for the safety of children and maintaining social distancing. Also Read – School Reopening News: Schools will be able to open from October 15 with these conditions, know what are the complete guidelines of the Ministry of Education

Schools in Delhi-NCR to be closed till 31 October (Schools in Delhi-NCR closed till October 31)

In view of the Corona crisis, the Delhi government has decided to keep the schools closed till 31 October. However, the central government has given permission to open the school after 15 October. However, some schools from 9th to 12th were opened in Delhi on voluntary basis, so that the status of following the guidelines can be seen. Also Read – School Reopening News: When will the schools open in Delhi, know what the answer was given by Education Minister Manish Sisodia ….

Schools to open in Punjab from October 15 (Schools in Punjab reopening on October 15)

Government of Punjab has issued fresh instructions regarding opening of schools in the state. According to this, only students from 9th to 12th will come to school. Apart from this, there will be only 20 students in each section.

Three dates of this month were issued by the Union Home Ministry to launch more activities in the country under Unlock 5.0. It said that schools, colleges and cinema houses would be opened from October 15.