Unlock 5.0: Where can you get discounts in Unlock 5.0 starting from October 1, ban on who will continue? Know everything

Unlock 5.0: Corona continues to wreak havoc in the country. In India, more than six million people have been infected by the Corona virus, whereas, more than 95 thousand have died so far. The lockdown was announced in the last March to reduce the spread of corona virus epidemic. After this, the exercise to bring the country back on track through Unlock in a phased manner continues. Unlock 4.0 (Unlock 4.0) has just started in the country and Unlock 5.0 (Unlock 5.0) will start from 1 October. With this, now it has started to speculate that what will be opened in this phase of unlock starting from October 1 and which will continue to be banned.

The Mamta Banerjee government of West Bengal has announced the reopening of theaters (Cinema Halls Reopen News), while the central government is yet to announce the guidelines for the rest of the country. In a recent meeting held through video conferencing with the Chief Ministers of 7 states, Prime Minister Modi emphasized the need to make small-scale containment zones for lockdown or curfew once or twice a week.

As the festive season gets closer, it is expected that the central government may relax several ways to open more activities for the public. The Ministry of Home Affairs had stated in the Unlock 4 Guidelines that states cannot implement lockdown without consulting the Center.

Going what all we can expect for Unlock 5.0:

economic activities

In Unlock 4.0, ie, restaurants, malls, salons and gyms were allowed to be resumed in this month, social distancing may be allowed more economic activity from October.

movie theater

Despite several requests from the government by the Multiplex Association of India, the MHA has not given permission to resume theaters, although open-air theaters were allowed to start on 1 September. However, the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Amit Khare, last month suggested to the MHA to arrange seating arrangements in movie theaters. According to the plan, special care will be taken to maintain social distancing in the seats.

Meanwhile, West Bengal has decided to open all theaters from 1 October. Apart from this, state music and dance programs and magic shows will also be allowed to open from October 1 with 50 or less people. During this time people will have to follow the rules of social distancing, put on masks and follow other protocols. ‘

tourism

The tourism sector is still struggling to revive itself, the situation may change from October, as Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have opened their doors to tourists with some instructions. Now there will be no need for e-pass to go to Himachal Pradesh, while there is also a discount on corona test and necessary quarantine for going to Uttarakhand. Along with this, some other states can also relax restrictions.

Academic



Schools for students from 9th to 12th class have started on a voluntary basis. The same is likely to continue next month. Primary classes are likely to remain closed in the next month as well and will continue through the online mode. However, upper class children can be given more leeway to go to school. Now, children can go to school only after the written permission of the parents.

Many states have opened schools, while many have kept it closed as a precaution. Schools are kept closed till 5 October in Delhi. On the other hand, universities and colleges have started entrance examinations and the new academic year can start through online classes.