Unlock 5 guidelines will be effective till the end of November, lockdown will continue in these areas strictly

Unlock 5.0 Guidelines: Amid the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, the Central Government said on Tuesday that the Unlock 5 Guidelines issued in September will remain effective by the end of November. The government will release some new unlock guidelines. According to the order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the lockdown will continue in the content zone as strictly as before November 30.

There shall be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. No separate permission / approval / e-permit will be required for such movements: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

– ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2020

With this, there will be no restriction on the inter-state and inter-state movement of persons and goods. Separate permission or e-permit will not be required for such traffic.