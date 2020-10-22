Unlock-5: relaxation in VISA, anyone from abroad can come to India, tourists will not be able to come

Unlock-5: The Central Government has relaxed the Visa Rules, now foreign citizens have been allowed to come to India. Except for tourist visa, any foreigner can come to India. The government has given entry permission to all OCI and PIO card holders. On Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to reinstate all types of visas (electronic visas, tourist visas and medical visas) under Unlock-5. Also Read – Onion prices will not be able to stop now, Government of India will put a stop, know what is the preparation

Under this, foreigners coming to India for treatment can apply for medical visas, tell that the entry of foreign nationals in India was stopped due to the announcement of lockdown in March due to Coronavirus Pandemic. Today, a rule has been retained in the relaxation of the visa rules given today. In this, a condition has been laid that these citizens will not be able to travel to India on tourist visa. Also Read – School Reopeneing News: Kendriya Vidyalaya-Navodaya Vidyalayas to open from this day, preparations complete

The latest order of the government states, “The government has decided to gradually relax visa and travel restrictions for more categories of foreign nationals and Indian citizens.” Passengers falling in this category will need a medical visa. New application will have to be inserted. Also Read – Gyms and fitness centers will open in Maharashtra from Dussehra, but these activities will be banned

As per the order, the government has allowed all OCI (Overseas Citizen of India) and PIO (Persons of Indian Origin) card holders and others, except tourist visas, to enter by air or water routes through authorized airports and port immigration checkpoints. It is decided to allow all foreign nationals to come to India for any purpose. This includes flights operated by the Vande Bharat Mission, any non-scheduled commercial flights under the arrangement of air transport bubble or as permitted by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The Indian government had initially banned air travel – whether Arrival or Departure – due to the COVID-19 epidemic in February 2020. However all such passengers will have to strictly follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding social distancing and other health / COVID-19 matters.