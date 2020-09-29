Unlock-5: Schools will not open in this state yet, the education minister has given this big reason, know what

School Reopening: Preparations are going on to open schools in almost all the states across the country from October 1, while schools have opened in many states, so many states have announced to declare the dates for opening degrees and professional colleges soon. However, with the dates of final year exams approaching, the Karnataka government has decided to open colleges and management institutes related to degree and vocational education from October 1, because after being closed for more than six months, studying in these institutes properly Was not happening That is why these institutions will be opened now. Also Read – Unlock 5.0: School-Colleges … Cinemas … Tourism, learn from October 1 in Unlock 5 – What discounts can the government give

At the same time, regarding reopening of schools in Karnataka, the state education minister has said that no decision has been taken yet to reopen the schools. He told that at present the government has no such plan. We are taking the opinion of MLAs, MPs and concerned people. We will also discuss with education experts and institutes. Also Read – School Reopen in Unlock 5.0: Schools to open for all classes in Unlock 5.0! Learn what is the government’s plan, this is the biggest bottleneck

Let me tell you that in India today, on a day of Kovid-19, on Tuesday, less than 75 thousand new cases were reported and less than one thousand people have died. At the same time, the total number of people getting infection-free has also exceeded 51 lakhs. According to the updated data released by the Union Health Ministry at eight in the morning, after the arrival of 70,589 new cases in the last 24 hours, the cases of infection in the country increased to 61,45,291. Also Read – School Reopening News: Will schools in your city also open from September 21? Know the guidelines and every information related to it ….

At the same time, after the death of 776 more people, the death toll rose to 96,318. According to the data, the total number of people who get free from infection has increased to 51,01,397. With this, the rate of recovery of patients in the country increased to 83.01 percent.

In such a situation, in Unlock-5, the government will try that from all commercial establishments, theaters, gyms, parks, schools can also be opened. Everyone will be watching the government’s decision regarding this on October 1.