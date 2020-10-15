Unlock 5 starts functioning, cinema halls to be opened in Delhi from tomorrow, rules have to be complied with

new Delhi: Representatives of Delhi Cinema Hall Association met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday. Representatives of cinema organizations thanked the Delhi government for opening the cinema hall in Delhi. Cinema hall organizations must comply with all security protocols and standards (SOPs). Representatives of theater companies like PVR, M2K, Movie Time, Cinema Police, Inox, Unity, Pacific etc. attended the meeting. He assured Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that the guidelines and SOP issued by the Government of India as well as the Delhi Government will be fully followed. Theaters associated with cinemas thanked CM Arvind Kejriwal for allowing them to open cinema halls based on the guidelines of the state government along with the home ministry. Also being implemented on Unlock 5, cinema halls and schools to be opened from today

Kejriwal said, “The last 7 months have been very difficult for us. The whole country and the world is struggling with the corona epidemic. Delhi has fought very strongly against Corona. The most important thing is that Delhi’s economy is now back on track. Delhi’s economy was ruined due to Corona lockdown. We cannot stay in lockdown forever. We have to open Delhi’s economy. ” According to the guidelines and orders of the Central Government, the Delhi Government has given permission to start economic activities of Delhi after a period of unlock. Also Read – Unlock 5: Theaters will open today with some rules in the country, exercise to open schools in these states begins

The cinema hall has to be strictly adhered to by the Central and State Government guidelines and Standards of Operating Procedure (SOP). It is very important to follow the social distancing and sanitization protocol in the cinema hall. After continuous efforts by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on 7 October, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given permission to open all cinema halls in the capital from 15 October with 50 percent capacity. Please tell that from today onwards, opening of cinema houses will be started by implementing. Also Read – Sabarimala Pilgrimage: The famous Sabarimala pilgrimage will start from next month, but this ban may take place

These guidelines were given regarding the operation of the theater:

1- Viewers have to download the Arogya Setu app on their mobiles.

2- While watching the film, there will be a complete ban on food items.

3- In theaters, the audience will have to make arrangements to leave one seat each.

4- The seats which cannot be folded, will have to be targeted at the cross.

5- The entire system of buying tickets to watch the film will be online.

6- According to the convenience of the audience, the technical system of AC will have to be changed. Entrance-exit gate, seat and lobby have to be cleaned from time to time.

7- The cinema hall has to be cleaned after every show.

8- Everyone must wear a mask in the cinema hall and give a sanitizer to the audience.