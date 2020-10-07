Unlock-5: Theaters are opening from October 15, at the moment you will not be able to watch new movies

Unlock 5 cinema halls Reopen: Under Unlock 5, the Ministry of Information Broadcasting has issued necessary guidelines (SOP) for the reopening of theaters across the country from October 15. Under this, theaters will be opened with only 50 percent capacity. There will be a compulsory distance between the audience and wearing masks. With this it will be necessary to keep sanitizer also. At the same time, sources say that due to extreme caution and short notice, new films will not be released in the cinema hall at the moment. Also Read – School Reopen In Delhi: Delhi Government Announcement – All schools will be closed till 31 October

Currently there is no possibility of a new film in theaters Also Read – School College Reopening Latest News: Education Ministry Releases Guidelines For Opening Schools, Colleges In Unlock 5, Learn Complete Details

Sibashish Sarkar, CEO of Reliance Entertainment Group, said that the reopening of theaters is a positive sign for the industry, but it will be difficult to watch the new film. We are not releasing any film on Diwali (on 14 November). How can you release a film in a 10 or 15-day notice period? Also Read – School Reopen News in Unlock 5: Parents in Punjab are worried about sending children back to school, know full details

At the same time, Raj Bansal, owner of a multiplex in Jaipur, said that the cost of operating theaters would increase by at least 10 percent, as the premises would need to be cleaned regularly. Cinepolis India CEO Dewang Sampat clearly says that cinema halls cannot return to regular business unless there is fresh content. Filmmaker Boney Kapoor said that it will take a few weeks for the audience to get into the theaters.

Explain that Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had told reporters at his residence on Tuesday that the cinema hall will be allowed to open from October 15 with a seating capacity of 50 percent under the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for theaters. In addition, it will be mandatory to wear masks and keep a seat distance between the audience. Javadekar said that it would be mandatory to show or announce a one-minute film to spread awareness about rescue from Corona.