Unlock 6.0: Even after seven months there will not be complete relief, know from school to mall what will be closed

Unlock 6.0 in India: After the arrival of the corona virus in the country, the central government announced a nationwide lockdown. After this, a gradual phase of unlock started in the country, but the school-college and all educational institutions and some other areas are still in a period of restrictions. According to the guidelines of the Center, the existing guidelines regarding allowing various activities such as opening of cinema halls, theaters and multiplexes with 50 percent of the total capacity of seats will be applicable till November 30 in areas outside the prohibited areas. Also Read – Unlock 6 School, College Reopening: Under the latest guidelines, will schools, colleges and colleges be opened across the country?

Earlier, the guidelines issued on September 30 to start these activities were implemented till October 31. A spokesperson of the Home Ministry said that in an order issued on Tuesday by the Ministry of Home Affairs, they have extended their period till November 30. The guideline states that barring the approval of the Center, international travel will be banned, while states and UTs have been allowed to decide on opening of schools and coaching institutes in a phased manner. Also Read – School Reopening News: Are all schools in Delhi opening since November? Know what update Manish Sisodia gave

In areas outside the prohibited areas, activities are permitted in cinema, theater and multiplexes, trade exhibitions, swimming pools, amusement parks and similar places for training of players, with a 50 percent capacity of seats. Various Ministries and Departments have issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to start these activities. In the electoral state of Bihar and by-election constituencies, a maximum of 200 people will be allowed to gather in closed spaces or halls in the political gathering. Also Read – School Reopening News: Schools will be opened in these states from November, know what is the latest update

Several restrictions were relaxed in different ‘unlock’ stages in the country, but educational institutions remained closed. As per the ‘Unlock-5’ guidelines, the state can take a decision regarding the reopening of schools. According to the ‘Unlock 5’ guidelines, states can decide to reopen schools in a phased manner. Some states including Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Sikkim have also started the process of reopening schools.

The ‘unlock’ process started in the country from June 1, after which commercial, social, religious and other activities were allowed in a phased manner. The statement said that most of the activities have been approved, while some activities related to the mobilization of large number of people have been allowed with certain conditions and have been asked to follow the SOP.

These activities include metro rail, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and hospitality services, religious places, yoga and training institutes, gyms, cinema halls, amusement parks etc.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that the intention is to move ahead with the opening in a phased manner and the resumption of activities. However, this does not mean that the epidemic is over and due care is needed to follow the proper behavior in relation to Kovid-19 in the daily routine.

The statement said that on October 8, the Prime Minister started the ‘Jan Andolan’ to properly adopt Kovid-19 and asked him to follow three mantras – apply the mask properly, wash your hands continuously and make six feet Keep a distance.

At the same time, school-colleges and all educational institutions in Delhi will remain closed. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that in view of the situation of Kovid-19, schools in the national capital will remain closed till further orders. Sisodia said in the online correspondent conference that even parents are not in favor of opening schools yet. The Delhi government had earlier announced that the schools would remain closed till 31 October.

The Gujarat government has also said that it would consider reopening the schools only after Diwali. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that a decision will be taken to open schools after mid-November.

The Karnataka government has said that it is not in a hurry to reopen the schools and will consider it after considering all aspects. The Meghalaya government has sought the opinion of the parents for the final decision regarding the opening of schools in the state.