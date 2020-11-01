Unlock 6.0 Guidelines: ‘Unlock 6.0’ started in the country from today, know what will be open and will it still remain closed …

Unlock 6.0 Guidelines: Corona’s havoc continues in the country. More than 1 lakh 22 thousand people have died in India due to Coronavirus and the number of infected has reached 81 million. Meanwhile, ‘Unlock 6.0’ has started in the country from today (1 November). However, the Central Government has not issued any new guidelines regarding this. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said earlier this week that the content zone will not be relaxed and the guidelines for Unlock 5.0 (Unlock5.0) will remain in force till November 30. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the content will remain strictly in the zone till November 30. Also Read – Lockdown News: Lockdown resumed here amid rising cases of corona, know what will open and what will remain closed …

During this period, the existing guidelines on allowing various activities such as opening of cinema halls, theaters and multiplexes with 50 per cent of the total seats capacity will remain in force till November 30 in areas outside the Containment Zone. Earlier, the guidelines issued on September 30 to start these activities were implemented till October 31. Also Read – Educational Institutions Closed in Unlock 6: All educational institutions in this state will remain closed till 30 November, know what is the whole matter

The guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs states that the ban on international travel will continue, except the approval of the Center, while states and UTs are allowed to decide on opening of schools and coaching institutes in a phased manner. . According to the guidelines, the decision should be taken in consultation with the management of the respective schools and institutes, with assessment of the situation and some conditions. Also Read – Unlock 6.0: Even after seven months there will not be complete relief, know from school to mall what will be closed

Activities will continue to be allowed in cinema, theater and multiplexes, trade exhibitions, swimming pools for training of players, amusement parks and similar places with a 50 percent capacity of seats outside the Containment Zone. However, guidelines related to Kovid will have to be followed during this period. For this, special care has to be taken of the ongoing SOP.

On the other hand, in the electoral state of Bihar and by-election constituencies, a maximum of 200 people will be allowed to gather in closed spaces or halls in political gathering. The political gathering can only take place outside the content zone. During this period, lockdown will be strictly followed in the Containment Zone.

Explain that in view of the corona virus, Prime Minister Modi announced the implementation of nationwide lockdown from 25 March and it was extended till 31 May. The ‘unlock’ process started in the country from June 1 and thereafter commercial, social, religious and other activities were allowed in a phased manner.

The statement said that most of the activities have been approved, while some activities related to the gathering of large number of people have been allowed with certain conditions and have been asked to follow the SOP. These activities include metro rail, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants and hospitality services, religious places, yoga and training institutes, gyms, cinema halls, amusement parks etc. The Ministry of Home Affairs said that the intention is to move ahead with the opening in a phased manner and restoration of activities. However, this does not mean that the epidemic is over and due care is required to follow proper behavior in relation to Kovid-19 in daily routine.

On the other hand, according to other orders, from 1 November, buses will run at full capacity in Delhi and Western Railway will also run additional local trains in Mumbai. Apart from these, casinos will be opened in Goa from today. Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Uttar Pradesh will reopen for tourists. Along with this, Kaziranga National Park Elephant Safari in Assam and Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir will resume and allow more pilgrims.

Beach open to tourists in Kerala

The captivating beaches of Kerala have been opened for tourists since Sunday after being closed for months due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. The state of the tourism sector in the state has been adversely affected since the outbreak of the epidemic. As part of the unlock process, the state government decided to open the tourist centers in two phases.

Delhi buses will run at full capacity

Buses are running in Delhi with full capacity from today. However, apart from the seat, you will not be able to stand in the bus. Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said that passengers will be allowed to sit on all seats of DTC buses from 1 November. As per the revised order, passengers are required to wear face masks during the journey and no passengers will be allowed to stand in the buses of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster scheme.

Ban on guests removed at weddings

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) gave a big relief to the people by removing the ban of only 50 guests at the wedding ceremony. In a late-night order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the DDMA allowed 200 persons or closed spaces for weddings in the banquet hall, keeping in view the number of guests. However, restrictions on the number of guests for the funeral will continue until 20.