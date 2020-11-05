Unlock 6 / Delhi to Shimla Bus: Bus service from Shimla to Delhi started in festive season, know time table

Delhi To Shimla Bus Service: Since the Corona virus havoc in the country, bus service was stopped in many states from other states, but now slowly state governments are busy in restoring bus services. Meanwhile, in Unlock 6, there is a great news for the passengers who know Delhi from Shimla and Delhi from Shimla. Since Wednesday, the bus service between Delhi and Shimla has started once again. However, a very small number of buses are being operated now. Also Read – Schools Reopen latest news: Now schools and colleges will open in these states after Diwali

In view of the festive season, HRTC bus services have been started for Himachal Pradesh to Delhi route. There are a total of 140 routes from Himachal Pradesh to Delhi, but in view of the Corona crisis, only 21 routes have been operated. With the introduction of bus service, people will get a lot of relief in festivals and now people will be able to travel by bus along with the train. Currently, five buses are being operated from Shimla to Delhi. This information was given by an HRTC official.

Only 5 buses from Shimla to Delhi are being run as of now. All precautions are being taken, all buses are being sanitised. All staff & passengers are wearing masks. This is festive season so passengers and we will be benefitted: Ramanand Thakur, in-charge of HRTC at ISBT Shimla https://t.co/II61Aaskpl pic.twitter.com/ZwVupSPPWU – ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2020

Let us tell you that the bus services from one state to another were stopped after the corona virus spread in March, but in unlocked 5.0, the central government in its guideline ordered the interstate bus service to be started on October 14. . Due to the increasing cases of Corona in Delhi, HRTC buses were not able to get buses from other states.

The Kejriwal government had earlier refused permission, but the Himachal government, in view of the festivals, again requested the government and the Kejriwal government gave its permission. The Delhi government has now ordered the opening of Kashmiri Gate for buses from other states.