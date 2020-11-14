Unlock MP: Schools to open after Diwali in Madhya Pradesh, classes from 1st to 8th will start from December

Unlock MP: The Shivraj government of Madhya Pradesh (Madhya Pradesh) is preparing to open the school Redpen for eight months from November 20 due to Corona virus. The school education department has sent its notesheet to the Chief Minister’s office for approval. According to the education department’s notesheet, classes from 9th to 12th can be started from 20 or 25 November. At the same time, it has been said to start classes from class 6 to 8 from December 1. However, schools will not run at full capacity. The number of children will also be decided in each class. Also Read – School not Reopening: School in this state will not open till November 30, students of 9th, 10th will have to do this work to seek guidance from teacher

The Department of Education has proposed that middle and high school can be opened four days in a week instead of six. Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said- The high school is ready to open between 20 to 25 November with some guidelines. The department agrees to open the middle school from 1 December. However, the final decision on this will be taken by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. At the same time, the decision on primary classes will be done after discussion with the parents.

Schools have been closed since March due to Corona in Madhya Pradesh. During Unlock 4, it was decided to partially open the school from 9th to 12th only from 21st September, for which consent of the parents was required. Currently, no more than 12 children are being seated in a class. Children are coming to school for an hour or two only. Whereas, classes from 1st to 8th are running online only.

Private and government schools from first to eighth will be closed in the state till November 30. The school education department has issued an order on Thursday and declared a holiday in these schools till 30 November.