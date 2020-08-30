Unlock Phase 4: Strict instructions to center states- lockdown cannot be enforced without permission, people should not be imprisoned

new Delhi: Soon after the unlock guidelines were issued, with the economy opening up to allow more activities, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla asked the chief secretaries of all states and union territories to do them (what to do) and Wrote a letter to inform Dont (what not to do). Along with this, Bhalla has asked all the states for areas outside the Containment Zone that they cannot implement their local bandh without the permission of the Center. Also Read – Unlock 4.0 Full Details Guidelines List: Social programs are allowed with these conditions from September 1, see Unlocked Phase 4 full guidelines

As stated by the Ministry of Home Affairs, in Unlock 4, which will come into force from September 1, 2020, the process of reopening of activities has been taken forward in a phased manner. However, the lockdown will be strictly implemented in the Containment Zone till 30 September 2020. Also Read – Unlock 4.0: Why is the fourth phase of unlock, which comes into effect from September 1, is the most important? Learn why …

According to the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, from September 7, metro services will be opened in a phased manner. After consultation with the Union Home Ministry by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs / Ministry of Railways, Metro Rail will be allowed to operate in a systematic manner from September 7. Also Read – Unlock 4.0: Will local train services and Metro start from September 1, know what the state wants

At the same time, the Center has also reiterated that there will be no restriction on the movement of people from one state to another or within the same state and no permission will be required. This is important because despite the Central Government saying, some states had restrictions on their traffic with conditions.

At the same time, 100 persons will be allowed to participate in social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other meetings from 21 September 2020. However, in such limited ceremonies, there should be mandatory provision of face masks, social distance, thermal scanning and sanitizers for hand washing. From this day, open air theaters have also been allowed to be opened.

Bhalla reiterated that states or union territories cannot reduce central government restrictions nor can they enforce local shutdowns outside control areas without permission (green signal) from the MHA.

In view of the increasing cases of Corona, it has been decided to keep schools and colleges closed till 30 September 2020. However, education through online classes will continue during this period. Bhalla said that 50 percent teachers and non-teaching staff of states and union territories can be called for e-teaching in schools.

After extensive consultations with states and union territories, it has been decided that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes will remain closed for students for regular classroom activity till 30 September 2020. But students from ninth to 12th will be able to go to school voluntarily to seek advice from teachers outside the Containment Zone. Activities will be restricted in cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theaters (except open air theater) and such places.

Bhalla told the Chief Secretaries, I would request you to ensure that the guidelines on Unlock 4 are followed and direct all the concerned officials for their strict implementation.