Unlock Schools Reopen: After 5 days, will schools in Bihar also open? Preparation is going on in Jharkhand

Schools Reopen Bihar: Talking about Bihar, all schools and colleges have been kept closed till September 30. However, Patna DM has allowed opening of schools from Class 9 to 12 outside the Containment Zone. For this, SOP has also been issued by the administration. At the same time, the Jharkhand government has started preparing to open the school following the guidelines of the Center.

Presently, the schools' swimming pools will remain closed and there will be no assembly or sports activity. 6 feet distance has to be maintained between two children in the classroom. States like Haryana, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh have announced to open schools. However, many states like Kerala are still hesitant in view of increasing cases of corona infection.

Please tell that under the Unlock-4 guideline in Bihar, it has been decided to keep schools and colleges closed for the time being. However, from 21 September, educational institutions can call 50 percent of their teachers and staff for online classes. At the same time, students from class 9th to 12th have been allowed to go to school for academic advice. However, they will have to obtain permission from their parents in writing for this.

The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh has completely ended the lockdown. There is a plan to open a school in the state, but the government has not yet taken a final decision. At the same time, talking about Delhi, the Kejriwal government has ordered the closure of all schools till 30 September. However, the students of classes 9 to 12 have been allowed by the government to go to school.

Let us tell you that the Ministry of Health has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), in which there are many systematic rules in addition to social distancing and personal hygiene. It is important to follow these rules.

Let us know that between 21 September, schools are going to open in some states. Schools across the country have been closed since March due to infection of Kovid-19. Corona cases in the country have crossed 49 lakhs and the Central Government has given permission to open schools from 9th to 12th in Unlock-4. Now we have to see if there will be any problem when the schools open?