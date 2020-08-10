UNLOCK3.0 Gyms opened in Tamil Nadu today after central government guidelines

UNLOCK 0.3 Following the guidelines issued by the Central Government, the process of Unlock 3.0 has started in the entire country, under which the Gym and Yoga Institute has been allowed to open from August 5. The gyms have reopened after the Unlock 3.0 guidelines in Tamil Nadu since Monday. After the opening of the gym, a limited number of people arrived for workouts after a long time. Also Read – Former President Pranab Mukherjee infected corona, tweet information himself

Aarti Arun, the gold medalist of the Asian Powerlifting Championships, said that "the opening of the gym will give a lot of benefit to the players, they will be able to resume the workouts. People associated with various sports will get benefit from this. In December, we have to prepare for the Asian Championship held in Indonesia. Although going to the gym in the ongoing lockdown on corona infection, it will be a big challenge for me but I accept it. "

Also Read – Mandeep Singh becomes sixth Indian hockey player to be infected with COVID-19, treatment underway in Bengaluru

Tamil Nadu: Gyms reopen in Chennai as part of # UNLOCK3.

“The sports community to be benefitted by this move,” says Asian Powerlifting Championship gold medalist Arthi Arun. In Dec, competing Asian Championship in Indonesia.Due to lockdown, it was being a bigger challenge for me but I accept it ” pic.twitter.com/dMTEpDRmyk – ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

Let us know that the government has released a new guideline for Unlock 3 on Wednesday, under which the gym and yoga institutes have been allowed to open from August 5, while the night curfew has also been removed. However, lockdown will still apply in the Containment Zone.

According to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, colleges, schools and metros in the country have been closed for now. All these will not be able to open in Unlock 3. Apart from this, cinema hall, swimming pool, entertainment park, theaters, bar and auditorium have also been closed. The central government has increased the lockdown in the containment zone till 31 August due to the corona virus.

In the guidelines issued for Unlock 3, the government has said that programs are allowed on Independence Day by following social distancing and other health protocols. Apart from this, international travel has been allowed under the Vande Bharat mission.