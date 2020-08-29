Unlock4.0: Metro trains in Delhi will run from September 7, will be able to travel only after SOP

Metro Back On Track: Due to the epidemic of Corona virus infection, the metro trains which have been closed for the last 5 months in Delhi, will start running again from September 7. In view of the Kovid-19 pandemic, the Delhi Metro, which has been closed since March 22, has been approved to restore the operations of Delhi Metro in a “systematic manner” from September 7, following the Unlock 4.0 guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry, DMRC said that the Metro But detailed information and guidelines will be issued for the use of the metro by the general public in the detailed SOP. Only then can the journey be done. Also Read – Malti wrote a cute message for Corona positive brother Deepak Chahar, said – You are warrior…

Officials said that after the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs issued a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in the next few days, detailed information about the working of the metro and its use by the general public will be shared. Also Read – Unlock 4.0 guidelines released, Metro trains will run from September 7, 21 to get these discounts

At the same time, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, I am happy to get the permission to start the Delhi Metro in a phased manner from September 7. Also Read – Schools and colleges will open in this state from September 15, know how classes will be run

Let us know that the Central Government has released the guide lines for Unlock 4.0 on Saturday evening. The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued guidelines for Unlock-4, in which the Metro Rail will be allowed to operate in a phased manner from 7 September. After this, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has said that Delhi Metro will resume its services publicly from 7 September as per Unlock4 guidelines. After the detailed SOP is released on the metro, further details on the use of the metro will be shared by the general public.

CISF plans for Delhi Metro, many measures will be taken due to Kovid-19

In the event of the Delhi Metro service being restored, the CISF has proposed several measures in the wake of Kovid-19. Under this, passengers will have to go through a metal detector for contactless search and check for fever-like symptoms. Passengers will be stopped at the entrance only if the crowd increases to ensure proper distance is followed. The Metro is going to run again in September after being closed for five months due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. The CISF, which protects Delhiimetro, has prepared a new plan, which will be implemented after ‘consultation’ with the Ministry of Urban Development and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

There will be emphasis on these measures for the travelers to adopt measures

According to the plan suggested by the CISF, commuters will be encouraged to download the Arogya Setu App and increase electronic and personnel surveillance on all activities in the metro campus. Several other measures will also be taken, including adherence to physical distance.

Extensive security ring at over 230 stations

Preparations are underway to ensure that there is no compromise with the health and safety of metro employees and passengers and a comprehensive security ring is prepared at more than 230 stations of the metro during the period of Kovid-19. Metro train services are being restored by the government in the ‘unlocked four’ phase starting on September 7.

CISF prepared an investigation plan

According to the plan prepared by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the force has suggested that the ‘Arogya Setu’ mobile app should be checked before every passenger enters the station. In this regard, a senior official said that although the force has not insisted on making the app necessary, commuters can be encouraged to download it for smooth travel. He said, “For any reason, those who do not have an app in their mobiles will also be allowed to use the metro.” The force has asked all its personnel to keep the app on their phones so that it can be easy to detect the contact if infection is detected.

– Passengers will be asked to remove all metal items and keep them in their bags.

After this, they will be asked to go through multiple door frame metal detector (DFMD).

After this, they will have contactless inquiry.

– Passengers will be given ‘trays’ to carry metal luggage

– Special CISF personnel will keep an eye on passengers in view of security

– CISF personnel will be touched upon investigation only when there is reasonable doubt

According to the plan, contact detector can be tested with a metal detector, making a minimum distance of 2.5 cm.

– X-ray scanner will be searched for the passengers’ bags and in case of anything suspicious, the passengers will open themselves and check it

– Keeping distance in the station area will be strictly followed.

– Two meters must be maintained during the queue for testing.

– Not all the gates of the metro station will be opened.

– Every traveler must wear a mask

– DMRC personnel will check the body temperature of each passenger before safety check

-The personnel in the station area will also be wearing PPE suits to deal with ‘suspected’ passengers and bags

– Passengers will be stopped at the entrance in case of overcrowding

– CISF has deployed around 10,000 personnel for the security of Delhi Metro

(Input: agency)