‘Unorthodox’ and ‘Ozark’ Casts Join Variety Streaming Room

The celebrities and artisans of Netflix’s “Unorthodox” and “Ozark” will come collectively for 2 unique digital screening and Q&A occasions within the Variety Streaming Room on August 12 and 13, respectively, at four p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

“Unorthodox” star Shira Haas, government producer/showrunner/author Anna Winger, director Maria Schrader, casting director Esther Kling and costume designer Justine Seymour will talk about behind-the-scenes tales and favourite moments from the premiere season following a screening of the primary episode.

“Ozark,” government producer/showrunner/author Chris Mundy, star and government producer Jason Bateman, stars Laura Linney and Julia Garner, director Alik Sakharov, cinematographer Armando Salas and manufacturing designer David Bomba will take part in a roundtable panel dialogue surrounding the third season.

The Variety Streaming Room is devoted to presenting digital conversations that span personal screenings of upcoming initiatives in movie and TV, unique Q&As with creators and expertise and related B2B discussions with business thought leaders.

Safe your spot for the Q&As by registering at 123.com/netflixunorthodox and 123.com/netflixozark.