Unpacking moves are the latest indie hit: over 100,000 copies sold on PC and consoles

This adventure encourages us to unpack and place our belongings under a relaxed pace.

Unpacking and putting everything in order as if Marie Kondo were watching us might seem like a somewhat tedious task at first, but Unpacking shows just the opposite, how fun and relaxing this task can be. As much as to rise as one of the last independent successes, with just over 100,000 copies sold in its early days on sale on PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

We already talked to you about the video game a few months ago, when its managers released a free demo on Steam quite representative of the adventure.

But what is Unpacking about? As its name in English may imply, this development of Witch Beam proposes to the user a relaxing adventure of logic about the familiar sensation of remove belongings from boxes to place in a new home. “Half game of blocks, half game of decoration, you will be able to create pleasant rooms while discovering clues of the life that you are unpacking.”

Unpacking thus invites us to explore domestic environments with all its nooks and crannies while we stack dishes, hang towels and organize shelves, all under a pixel-art approach that makes the video game feel great, and a corresponding soundtrack, created by the composer and sound director. BAFTA winner Jeff van Dyck.

And speaking of moving, if you are interested in living a more chaotic bet, for a year and a half we have also available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch Moving Out, the indie that showed us that moving can be fun.

More about: Unpacking, Witch Beam and Sales.