Unpacking, one of the surprises of 2021, already has a date for its release on PS5 and PS4

The quiet adventure of unpacking and placing our belongings has been a phenomenon in the indie scene.

The BAFTA Games Awards 2022 left us as winner of the game of the year in the category of best narrative to Unpacking, an original indie proposal that conquered us with its relaxed rhythm, where unpack and place our belongings tells us about the life found in those boxes. Unpacking managed to sell more than 100,000 copies in its first ten days from the market, and since then it has not stopped reaping success.

The game was originally released on PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch to finally land on the PlayStation consoles next May 10. The announcement was made by one of the Witch Beam team members from the PlayStation Blog, and he took the opportunity to share some of his personal experiences with the in-game items.

“When I was 17 I thought it would be a good idea to start a webcomic about a bunch of young dragons living in a forest. It ran for five years and 2000 comics. Although it was never particularly popular and is no longer online, the characters are still in the bottom of my heartso it meant a lot that one of the main characters made a cameo appearance in Unpacking, in plush form!”

Unpacking is coming to PS4 and PS5 on May 10In the statement he also talks about the alarm clock operation and how the screen goes blank when moved, until you put it back on a surface: “this kind of alarm clocks usually use a backup battery so they don’t lose time during brief power outages, but when I was little I had one , I forgot to put the battery and did the same as the game. Realism!“. Witch Beam also points out some details like the computers with CRT monitors we found: “Unpacking starts in 1997 and it moves forward in time, so you find wonderful moments”. If moving is your thing and you feel like changing the tone after Unpacking, do not miss Moving Out, a fun indie with an elaborate physics system and a lot of ingenuity put into the levels.

