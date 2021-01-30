Unpublished details of the clash between Cristiano Ronaldo and Van Nistelrooy come to light that completely changed the Portuguese’s career

According to Rio Ferdinand, a cross with Ruud Van Nistelrooy changed Cristiano Ronaldo’s career (Credit: Shutterstock)

After surprising Sir Alex Ferguson in the beginning with the Sporting Lisbon shirt, the Manchester United leadership did not hesitate and opted for the emerging figure of Cristiano Ronaldo. The young luso landed on a squad full of stars, where one of the team’s main weapons was the infallible Dutch scorer Ruud Van Nistelrooy. Together they shared three seasons and won an FA Cup and a League Cup.

Rio Ferdinand, emblem of the Red Devils at that time, in dialogue with the English medium BT Sports provided details of a clash between a young man CR7 and the Netherlands scorer, which caused a click on the head of the now Juventus footballer.

The center forward, during practice, complained about Cristiano Ronaldo’s constant threats and his obsession with juggling the ball. In front of everyone he questioned his qualities to be at United and sent him to the circus.

“Ruud (Van Nistelrooy) was United’s man at the time. He was the one who scored all the goals. Ronaldo had the ball deflected and did tricks and Ruud ran in the area, Ronaldo did not pass and Ruud went crazy, screaming. ‘I should be in the circus, I shouldn’t be on the court’ , Ruud said in front of everyone. Ronaldo got upset and angry. ‘Why are you talking to me like that?’ He asked. Cristiano loved showing off with the ball, he was incredibly skilled and was there to entertain the crowd, but Van Nistelrooy’s words definitely marked him”, The ex-central defender of the English team began his story.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruud van Nistelrooy shared a roster at Manchester United and Real Madrid (Credit: Shutterstock)

According to Ferdinand, this altercation that they had in a practice marked a before and after in the incipient career of the native of Madeira. “That altercation was key”, remarked the former footballer, who assured that the Bug arrived in Manchester as a child and that he left being a man. In the 2009-10 season he joined Real Madrid to become a galactic and again he shared a team with Van Nistelrooy.

“Some children would have sunk and lost confidence. Some would have continued to do the same, but Ronaldo knew that Ruud could be right and then it all turned into numbers, statistics, goals“, he pointed. In addition, he asserted that Cristiano’s mentality is the strongest he has seen throughout his career.

At 35, the numbers of his career speak for themselves, as he scored a total of 760 goals: 102 in Portugal, 5 in Sporting Lisbon, 118 in Manchester United, 450 in Real Madrid and 85 in Juventus. In its showcases it also holds four Ballons d’Or.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Cristiano and Georgina are investigated after being accused of breaking restrictions amid the pandemic: the video of discord

A romantic dinner, a bouquet of flowers and a photo together: the tender details of Cristiano Ronaldo with Georgina Rodriguez for his birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo’s “allowed” on his strict six-course diet