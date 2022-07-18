Unpublished gameplay of The Callisto Protocol in this video interview with the creator of Dead Space

Glen Schofield’s new horror-action adventure launches on December 2 of this year.

After reappearing with a trailer this past June, we have been learning more details about The Callisto Protocol, the new horror and action title from Striking Distance Studiosa team founded and led by the one who was once the creator of Dead Space.

Now, Glen Schofield has once again made an appearance in an interview with Game Informer where, beyond reflecting on the science fiction universe they have created, the highlight is that it teaches several unreleased gameplay snippets in the video. We leave it to you below:

We will face enemies with armorIn the minute 01:24 we see our protagonist being assaulted by a large enemy from which he breaks free to deal him several shotgun blasts. If we advance to 02:33we have another narrow section with the occasional scare, while in the 04:20 We see two more enemies: one that crawls on the ground and another being that has armor on its body, probably belonging to the person who suffered the consequences before.

The Callisto Protocol will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S through different editions from December 2, 2022. Once we have it between us we will be able to check if the objectives that the study has set for itself are met and it ends up becoming one of the leading titles of this year.

Más sobre: The Callisto Protocol, Striking Distance Studios, Glen Schofield, Dead Space y Gameplay.