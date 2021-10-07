Unpublished sketches drawn by Muhammad Ali auctioned for nearly $ 1 million

Muhammad Ali died in 2016 at age 74 (Reuters)

A boxing sketch made in marker by the deceased Muhammad Ali sold for more than $ 425,000 at an auction in New York on Tuesday. It is part of a group of his little-known works, some of which far exceeded initial estimates.

“It was an honor to offer such a rare and unique opportunity to acquire original works from ‘The Greatest of All Time’, Muhammad Ali. Naturally, we are delighted with the phenomenal results of today’s sale. Works of art depicting topics close to his heart: boxing, civil rights, religion, world peace, and humanitarianism, they were treated with the same vigor by the bidders, with 26 of the 28 original works sold ”, declared proudly Helen Hall, director of the Department of Popular Culture of Bonhams, the company that organized the event.

The sketch, called “Sting Like a Bee”And drawn on paper in 1978, was the most requested work of more than 20 paintings, drawings and sketches by the former heavyweight champion, reflecting Ali’s interest in religion, social justice and his own career. It had an estimated pre-sale price of between $ 40,000 and $ 60,000. “Referee, float like a butterfly and sting like a bee!” Reads the drawing that shows a boxer knocked out by an opponent whose arms are raised in victory. Ali used that phrase many times to describe his boxing style.

“Sting Like A Bee” was the most coveted

The auction house Bonhams said 26 works of art by the former boxer who for many specialists is the best of all time sold for $ 945,524, more than three times the lower bound of estimates. “Sting Like A Bee“It was bought by a British collector of Ali memorabilia, the company noted, while the identities of the other buyers were kept secret.

The person who brought these sketches to light was Rodney Hilton Brown, author of the book Muhammad Ali: The Untold Story: Painter, Poet & Prophet, qwho worked alongside the late fighter in since 1977 and for several years. Although, the former champion first dabbled in art in 1967, when he gave some works to the magazine Avant Garde.

Some of the works that were auctioned in New York

Ali’s passion for art was little known, but used to appeal to drawing as a way to relax after a fight or workout. Some of the works for sale were traditional paintings of nature, while others were more personal sketches, such as cartoons.

A 1979 red, white and blue painting on canvas, with the words “I Love You America,” sold for $ 150,000.while a 1967 marker sketch comparing Islam to Christianity sold for $ 24,000.

Ali, who announced his conversion to Islam in 1964 after winning the world title for the first time when he was known as Cassius Clay, died in 2016 at age 74 after a long battle with Parkinson’s. About that disease the moment is remembered when, trembling, he lit the Olympic cauldron from the 1996 Games in Atlanta.

