Unsolved Mysteries boss reveals Rey Rivera’s wife’s insights into impenetrable note

Followers of Unsolved Mysteries have been gripped by the episode exploring what occurred Rey Rivera, who was discovered useless in 2006 after seemingly falling via the Baltimore Belvedere Resort’s roof and into an deserted room, and the cryptic note he left behind.

Now the sequence’ co-creator, Terry Dunn Meurer, has revealed what Rivera’s widow Allison, who appeared in episode one, considered Rey Rivera’s note.

Talking to Nerdist, Meurer stated the case is “in all probability one of many strongest mysteries” they’ve ever produced.

“The entire thing is baffling,” Meurer stated of the note. “Allison, who knew Rey and is aware of that note higher than anybody, stated to me, ‘I do know the place every of these items of that note comes from. What I don’t perceive is why they’re all put collectively on this letter kind.’ So if Allison can’t determine it out, and the FBI can’t determine it out, I wouldn’t even enterprise a guess.”

The note, discovered taped to the again of Rey Rivera’s laptop, was addressed to “Brothers and Sisters” and full of references to Freemasonry, together with the key society’s motto: ‘Whom advantage unites, dying won’t separate”.

Additionally talked about within the note was a listing of individuals Rivera knew and quite a lot of movies linked to Free Masons and secret society’s, corresponding to Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Broad Shut.

Meurer stated that Allison Rivera believes that Rey’s curiosity in Freemasonry, which noticed him each buy a e book titled Freemasons for Dummies and go to a Masonic temple on the day of his disappearance, was all analysis for a screenplay he was engaged on.

“There’s been hypothesis that it’s a suicide note,” Meurer added. “However Allison doesn’t imagine that. She believes if he was going to kill himself, he would have left a note for [her] and for the household explaining why and what was happening. It’s uncommon that any person that commits suicide doesn’t go away a note or folks didn’t see it coming.

“There are sometimes incidents prior the place folks can say, ‘Oh, I may form of see the place that was arising.’ That’s Allison’s perception. She additionally stated, ‘As a result of Rey was a author, he would have left a ravishing note. He’s a extremely, actually good author. We imagine he would have.’”

“I circled it continuously, identical to we’re circling it now,” she stated. “I can’t cease making an attempt to determine this thriller.”

Earlier this month, Meurer spoke out a few fan principle which linked Rey’s dying to the David Fincher movie The Recreation, which he additionally referenced in his note and incorporates a most important character who jumps from the roof of a construct via a glass ceiling.

Meurer stated that Allison didn’t place any significance on the reference, as “Rey preferred lots of several types of films”.

Unsolved Mysteries is offered to stream on Netflix. Try our lists of the greatest sequence on Netflix and the greatest films on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Information.