Unsolved Mysteries boss says Xavier Dupont has been “noticed” in Chicago

Unsolved Mysteries’ govt producer Terry Dunn Meurer says of the greater than 2,000 suggestions and leads the hit Netflix collection has generated, probably the most fascinating one regards a sighting of alleged household killer Xavier Dupont de Ligonnès.

Dupont is on the centre of the grisly episode Home of Terror, the story of how the our bodies of his spouse Agnès and 4 kids had been discovered buried in their again backyard, all of them shot, whereas Dupont’s stays weren’t amongst them and he’s by no means been seen once more.

Till not too long ago.

A minimum of that’s what a member of the general public revealed to the Unsolved Mysteries group by way of their web site.

Meurer informed Selection: “Anyone was really in Chicago, I feel they had been on Lake Shore Drive, and so they heard this man speaking French and so they checked out him and so they had simply seen the episode. They despatched us a photograph, and it actually did appear to be Xavier. It was putting. So we despatched that tip on. However once more, that is only a stranger — we don’t have a reputation, we don’t have something particular.”

Meurer continued: “Within the Xavier case, what we’re hoping for is that he’s remarried or he has a girlfriend or he lives subsequent door to any person or he has a coworker who completely 100% is aware of that’s him. We’d like a really particular lead, as a result of these leads come in from everywhere in the world. Xavier seems to be a lot like so many different folks.

“With Netflix’s international attain, if Xavier goes to be discovered, we’re actually hoping that the Netflix viewers will discover him. If he’s alive. That’s the thriller. Did he kill himself after he went via the frilly work that he did, or is he on the market someplace? So we’re hoping he’s catchable if he’s alive, due to Netflix attain, international attain, or nationwide attain.”

Muerer mentioned there was somebody consistently engaged on the web site going via the leads and it was a “residing, respiratory tv collection the place it has a lifetime of its personal”.

He added: “You by no means know if you’re going to get a cellphone name from the French police and so they say, ‘You understand what? We discovered Xavier.’ That’s the mission of the present is to unravel these circumstances.”

There are six new Unsolved Mysteries coming to Netflix later this yr.