Unsolved Mysteries co-creator speaks out on new Rey Rivera theory

Netflix’s hit reboot of Unsolved Mysteries has impressed novice detectives in all places, with viewers ardently assessing clues, sending in ideas and arising with theories concerning the circumstances explored within the collection.

One specific fan theory about what occurred to Rey Rivera, which was explored in episode one, has caught the eye of the collection’ co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer.

The theory, posted on Reddit final week, factors out a connection between a notice left behind by Rivera and the nice fall which initially appeared to trigger his demise (though the forensic staff decided his reason for loss of life as “unexplained”).

The web detective seen David Fincher’s The Sport was listed in Rivera’s notice, which referenced the Freemasons and household pals in addition to movies, TV exhibits and books that he loved. The 1997 movie follows a person who participates in a scheme which blurs his idea of actuality and ends with him leaping from the roof of a constructing via a glass ceiling – and the theory means that Rivera was copying the occasions of the movie.

Chatting with EW, Meurer mentioned that Rivera’s spouse Allison seen the hyperlink however didn’t place any significance on the movie.

“I spoke to Allison Rivera about that – she’s spent a whole lot of time with that notice, as did the FBI, simply going via the notice attempting to determine out if there have been any clues or the rest in there. She doesn’t place any significance on the film The Sport,” she mentioned.

“Rey appreciated a whole lot of various kinds of motion pictures. He was only a man who was eager about every thing. If he had solely ever left simply that writing or if it was the one factor he had ever written randomly, then individuals could be a little bit bit extra suspect,” she continued.

“However that is what he did on a regular basis. He saved so many journals stuffed with random writing. Allison feels that she’s been via all of the journals simply looking for any clue that would assist her determine out what occurred to him, and he or she couldn’t discover any actual or sturdy connections in The Sport.”

Because the true-crime docuseries landed on Netflix at the start of July, producers have already acquired over 20 credible ideas surrounding the circumstances checked out within the present, in response to The Chicago Solar Occasions.

