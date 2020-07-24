Unsolved Mysteries creator did speak to Porter Stansberry about Rey Rivera disappearance

The disappearance after which dying of Rey Rivera has obtained to be one of the perplexing tales in Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries.

Rivera, a 32-year-old newlywed and aspiring display author, was final seen alive on 16th Might 2006, earlier than his physique was discovered six days later in an deserted room within the second-story annex of the Belvedere Lodge in Baltimore.

Since his dying, a number of theories have been circulating, particularly round Rey Rivera’s be aware. His spouse Allison discovered an odd letter, which many have linked to the Freemasons, some detectives have speculated he was dropped from a helicopter, and others imagine the entire thing was staged.

One other principle revolving round Rivera’s dying is that he might have misplaced somebody cash, following his work with Agora Inc, with whom his good friend Porter Stansberry’s firm is affiliated with.

Initially of the episode, Allison talked about that Stansberry supplied a £1000 reward for anybody who may need seen Rivera in the course of the days of his disappearance.

Nonetheless, the present means that he hasn’t made any additional feedback and he maintains his privateness.

That’s till lately, because the present’s co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer has now revealed she did in actual fact speak to Stansberry about Rey’s disappearance.

Talking on the You Can’t Make This Up podcast, Meurer defined: “I truly personally spoke to Porter Stansberry and requested him to interview for the episode. We had a protracted dialog and he declined to be interviewed in the end. He mentioned they beneficial to their staff to not speak to the media as a result of they wished the complete scenario to simply die down and never make it an enormous media occasion.”

She continued: “He would say he didn’t put a gag order on his staff however within the piece as Mike [Michael] Baier the detective tried to attain out and couldn’t get cooperation from most of the individuals he tried to speak to. I really feel like Mike felt like he hit a brick wall.”

Netflix

In accordance to Meurer, Stansberry made additional claims about Allison and Rivera’s marriage and had instructed the media that they’d been having remedy, which was unfaithful.

She added: “One of many issues that was very troubling to Allison that she instructed me about was that he [Porter Stansberry] did speak to the media very early on, however what he mentioned was Rey and Allison had been in remedy, which was not true, that Rey had some psychological points which isn’t true. There isn’t a one which we spoke to that supported that concept and Allison was very troubled by the truth that he’d say that to the media, as a result of that was one of many issues that most likely made the police head within the route of, ‘Oh that is only a suicide’.”

Netflix

In 2005, Rivera left his job at Agora Inc. He and Allison later moved to Baltimore with Allison, the place working with Stansberry, who had his personal monetary e-newsletter enterprise.

Rivera helped the enterprise in a number of capacities as a author and freelance videographer.

On the week of his disappearance, Rivera’s dwelling alarm went off two instances. And on the evening he went lacking, Rivera picked up a name from work, however it was unimaginable to decide who had referred to as him as a result of the decision got here from a switchboard.

Because the case unfolded, Stansberry was mentioned to have obtained a gag order to forestall staff from legally speaking about Rivera, in accordance to the documentary.

Unsolved Mysteries is out there to stream on Netflix.