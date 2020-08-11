Unsolved Mysteries director hints at “motivator” behind Alonzo Brooks’ dying: “There’s a rumour about a lady”

On 1st Might 2004, a entire month after he was reported lacking, the physique of Alonzo Brooks was found in a secluded creek. The explanation behind his dying? After 16 years, no one appears to know for sure.

Nonetheless, there are a few placing clues which will assist resolve the case. As Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries paperwork, a number of people have claimed Brooks was the goal of racial slurs at a home occasion in Kansas, his final identified location. Plus, the true-crime hit additionally teases how Brooks was additionally seen flirting with a white lady at the identical gathering.

Now, Marcus A Clarke – who directed episode No Trip Dwelling, which tells Brooks’ case – has stated this thriller lady might be essential to fixing the case.

“’Who is that this particular person?’ is the query,” he lately stated on Netflix podcast You Can’t Make This Up.

“If you happen to suppose about Emmett Until, this wouldn’t have been the primary time that interracial relationship may have led to an escalation in rigidity.

“That’s one thing that must be appeared at as a potential motivator for what occurred right here.”

Clarke additionally went on to disclose particulars of unaired interviews that shine additional mild on this unknown lady.

“I requested [Alonzo’s] associates, ‘What kind of ladies did Alonzo like? What of ladies did Alonzo date? Did he date ladies?’ All honest questions,” he recalled.

“All of those questions I received a [response of], ‘I don’t know. I’ve by no means seen Alonzo with a lady. I’ve by no means seen Alonzo with a man.’

“I discover that very explicit. You guys frolicked collectively and no one can inform me of any love curiosity at all?”

“No matter your orientation, a pal would have the ability to communicate to that in some capability. There’s a clean spot in that topic.”

Clarke added: “Was Alonzo hooking up with this lady at the occasion? Did they sneak off into a nook or room upstairs? Did anyone see them go into a room upstairs? Did folks then interrupt this course of? Did folks interrupt a hook-up, which might clarify why his sneakers and socks weren’t on?

“Was this anyone’s sister? Was this anyone’s girlfriend? I have to know that. And that reality I couldn’t get any actual authentic data on this a part of Alonzo’s life from his ‘associates’ is straight away doubtful. It instantly was a pink flag.”

Regardless of numerous claims about this lady at the occasion, no one has but come ahead. Nonetheless, the physique of Alonzo Brooks was lately exhumed, with the FBI re-examining the case.

Unsolved Mysteries is out there to stream on Netflix.