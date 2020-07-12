Unsolved Mysteries investigators reveal new Lena Chapin evidence

However critically, what occurred to Lena Chapin? And did Sandy and Kris Klemp have any involvement? In the event you’ve seen Netflix true-crime collection Unsolved Mysteries, these questions have most likely swirling in your thoughts since watching the ultimate episode, Lacking Witness.

The instalment covers the curious case of Lena Chapin, who went lacking in 2006. This was three years after she seemingly confessed to serving to her mom Sandy Klemp get rid of the physique of Gary McCullough­ – Chapin’s step-dad and Sandy’s husband.

Was Lena’s account of McCullough’ demise correct? As newly-released clips from the episode present, her description of the night time McCullough was allegedly murdered holds many inconsistencies, bolstering a idea her confession was false.

Specifically, investigator Brian Martin has famous issues with Chapin’s story of taking a experience in McCullough’s truck earlier than he died. Not solely was the van present in a unique location to the one reported by Chapin, however particulars concerning the automobile itself are problematic.

“One thing that was fascinating when he did discover Gary’s truck was there was one place to take a seat and that was the driving force’s seat. You may sit on the passenger facet, however you couldn’t put your ft on the ground as there was a lot litter,” he says within the new footage.

“I discovered it ironic as a result of within the one interview I did get with Lena, she mentioned that on the night time Gary left she rode with him within the truck however didn’t wish to be seen with him. And she or he sat on the ground of the truck. I commented to the opposite investigators that had been there: ‘no one has sat on that flooring for a lengthy time.’”

Nevertheless, simply to muddy the waters additional, unseen footage additionally casts suspicion on Kris Klemp – the person Sandy was having an affair with on the time. As Martin reveals, Jennifer, Klemp’s spouse on the time of the McCullough disappearance, had delivered a damning account of her husband’s behaviour.

“She mentioned they had been having a screaming match and he mentioned one thing to the impact of ‘I can’t fear about these things proper now. I’ve acquired to fret about killing a person.’”

As retired Sheriff Mick Epperly explains: “Jennifer informed us she took Kris Klemp to the situation of the Gary McCullough­ place. Dropped him off on the curb. And later picked him up that night time. And Jennifer mentioned Kris was as scared as he might be.

“I imagine that was most likely the night time Gary was burned.”

Since Unsolved Mysteries was dropped on Netflix firstly of July, producers have obtained 20 credible suggestions surrounding the circumstances checked out within the present, The Chicago Solar Occasions stories.

Since Unsolved Mysteries was dropped on Netflix firstly of July, producers have obtained 20 credible suggestions surrounding the circumstances checked out within the present, The Chicago Solar Occasions stories.