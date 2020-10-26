Unsolved Mysteries podcast to launch in 2021

Netflix’s documentary collection Unsolved Mysteries is getting a podcast spin-off exploring extra chilly circumstances in the hopes that solutions could lastly be discovered.

The collection first aired on tv in 1987, however was cancelled 10 years in the past after greater than 500 episodes had been made; luckily, it has confirmed to be a mammoth hit at its new streaming residence.

Viewers have been gripped by the present’s fascinating and tragic circumstances, with quantity two together with the heart-wrenching episode titled Stolen Children, in addition to Tsunami Spirits, which focuses on reported ghost sightings in Japan.

The upcoming podcast spin-off will comply with an identical format to the principle collection, that includes the unique theme music, a narrator and interviews with the individuals concerned in every case.

Unsolved Mysteries co-creator Terry Dunn Meurer shall be an govt producer on the present, which shall be co-produced by premium podcasting firm Cadence13.

In accordance to Deadline, the weekly podcast collection will launch in early 2021, though Netflix‘s streaming present is but to be formally renewed for a 3rd season.

“Cosgrove/Meurer Productions is thrilled to be partnering with Cadence13 to current all new unsolved mysteries to podcast listeners,” Meurer informed Deadline. “There are an unbelievable variety of circumstances that we hope to remedy by way of the podcast.”

